UPSC CSE Result 2019: 25 Jamia RCA Trained Candidates Made It To The Final Merit List

In the year 2019, 54 candidates of the residential academy had qualified for the final interview stage. These aspirants were trained for the UPSC Personality Tests stage. In the results declared on August 8, 25 out of these 46 candidates have qualified the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. An official from the central university has also informed that five external candidates who appeared for Mock Interview training of the RCA Jamia Millia have also qualified the coveted exam.

UPSC CSE 2019 Toppers' List: AIR 1 - Pradeep Singh, AIR 2 - Jatin Kishore- Check Toppers List



List of Candidates who Qualified the UPSC Exam from Jamia RCA

Roll Number Name of the Candidate 825660 Ruchi Bindal 510368 Zaib Zakir Shaikh 5800817 Non Jay Ali Akram 851466 Farman Ahmad 5812020 Kevin Thomas Skaria 6302759 Mohd Shafiq 815544 Sufiyan Ahmad 5801755 Nadia Beig 876158 Garima Dahiya 1045450 Mohammad Nadeemuddin 321656 Md Qamaruddin Khan 1220433 Rajendra Chaudhary 814038 Mohammad Aaquib 1801855 Sabzar Ahmad Ganie 6403059 Arvind Meena 5806794 Stenzin Wengayal 5807406 Dhiman Chakma 1030088 K Prathima 6403023 Parveen Nayak 6410049 Ramesh 1131015 Yashwant Meena 6418278 Md Shabbir Alam 873750 Saifullah 1301406 Azharuddin Qazi 1803006 Mohammed Nawas Sharaf Uddin

Jamia RCA Provides Free UPSC Coaching and Hostel Facility to Selected Candidates

Jamia Millia Islamia provides free coaching and residential facilities to the students of SC, ST, Women, and Minorities for UPSC Civil Services and other competitive examinations. This free coaching facility for UPSC (IAS) exam preparation offered by Jamia Milia Islamia RCA includes classes for the preparation of both UPSC Civil Services Prelims and Mains examination as well as for the optional subject. Free accommodation facility is also provided.

Pradeep Singh from Haryana Tops the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019

Union Public Service Commission released the final result of the Civil Services exam 2019 qualified candidates. Pradeep Singh from Sonepat district of Haryana has topped the coveted exam. Among the women candidates, Pratibha Verma (AIR 3) is the topper. The second place was secured by Jatin Kishore. The UPSC Civil Services 2019 exam results are usually declared in the month of April/ May every year. However, the current pandemic situation in the country deferred the entire exam cycle.

See here the IAS Toppers Interview and Strategy