UPSC CSE Result 2019: 25 Jamia RCA Trained Candidates Made It To The Final Merit List

25 UPSC aspirants who availed free coaching facility from Jamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have made it to the final list of UPSC Civil Services 2019. 

Aug 4, 2020 18:35 IST
In the year 2019, 54 candidates of the residential academy had qualified for the final interview stage. These aspirants were trained for the UPSC Personality Tests stage. In the results declared on August 8, 25 out of these 46 candidates have qualified the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. An official from the central university has also informed that five external candidates who appeared for Mock Interview training of the RCA Jamia Millia have also qualified the coveted exam.

UPSC CSE 2019 Toppers' List: AIR 1 - Pradeep Singh, AIR 2 - Jatin Kishore- Check Toppers List

List of Candidates who Qualified the UPSC Exam from Jamia RCA

Roll Number

Name of the Candidate

825660

Ruchi Bindal

510368

Zaib Zakir Shaikh

5800817

Non Jay Ali Akram

851466

Farman Ahmad

5812020

Kevin Thomas Skaria

6302759

Mohd Shafiq

815544

Sufiyan Ahmad

5801755

Nadia Beig

876158

Garima Dahiya

1045450

Mohammad Nadeemuddin

321656

Md Qamaruddin Khan

1220433

Rajendra Chaudhary

814038

Mohammad Aaquib

1801855

Sabzar Ahmad Ganie

6403059

Arvind Meena

5806794

Stenzin Wengayal

5807406

Dhiman Chakma

1030088

K  Prathima

6403023

Parveen Nayak

6410049

Ramesh

1131015

Yashwant Meena

6418278

Md Shabbir Alam

873750

Saifullah

1301406

Azharuddin  Qazi

1803006

Mohammed Nawas Sharaf Uddin

Jamia RCA Provides Free UPSC Coaching and Hostel Facility to Selected Candidates

Jamia Millia Islamia provides free coaching and residential facilities to the students of SC, ST, Women, and Minorities for UPSC Civil Services and other competitive examinations. This free coaching facility for UPSC (IAS) exam preparation offered by Jamia Milia Islamia RCA includes classes for the preparation of both UPSC Civil Services Prelims and Mains examination as well as for the optional subject. Free accommodation facility is also provided. 

Pradeep Singh from Haryana Tops the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019

Union Public Service Commission released the final result of the Civil Services exam 2019 qualified candidates. Pradeep Singh from Sonepat district of Haryana has topped the coveted exam. Among the women candidates, Pratibha Verma (AIR 3) is the topper. The second place was secured by Jatin Kishore. The UPSC Civil Services 2019 exam results are usually declared in the month of April/ May every year. However, the current pandemic situation in the country deferred the entire exam cycle. 

 See here the IAS Toppers Interview and Strategy

