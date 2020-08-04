UPSC CSE Result 2019: 25 Jamia RCA Trained Candidates Made It To The Final Merit List

In the year 2019, 54 candidates of the residential academy had qualified for the final interview stage. These aspirants were trained for the UPSC Personality Tests stage. In the results declared on August 8, 25 out of these 46 candidates have qualified the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. An official from the central university has also informed that five external candidates who appeared for Mock Interview training of the RCA Jamia Millia have also qualified the coveted exam.
UPSC CSE 2019 Toppers' List: AIR 1 - Pradeep Singh, AIR 2 - Jatin Kishore- Check Toppers List
List of Candidates who Qualified the UPSC Exam from Jamia RCA
|
Roll Number
|
Name of the Candidate
|
825660
|
Ruchi Bindal
|
510368
|
Zaib Zakir Shaikh
|
5800817
|
Non Jay Ali Akram
|
851466
|
Farman Ahmad
|
5812020
|
Kevin Thomas Skaria
|
6302759
|
Mohd Shafiq
|
815544
|
Sufiyan Ahmad
|
5801755
|
Nadia Beig
|
876158
|
Garima Dahiya
|
1045450
|
Mohammad Nadeemuddin
|
321656
|
Md Qamaruddin Khan
|
1220433
|
Rajendra Chaudhary
|
814038
|
Mohammad Aaquib
|
1801855
|
Sabzar Ahmad Ganie
|
6403059
|
Arvind Meena
|
5806794
|
Stenzin Wengayal
|
5807406
|
Dhiman Chakma
|
1030088
|
K Prathima
|
6403023
|
Parveen Nayak
|
6410049
|
Ramesh
|
1131015
|
Yashwant Meena
|
6418278
|
Md Shabbir Alam
|
873750
|
Saifullah
|
1301406
|
Azharuddin Qazi
|
1803006
|
Mohammed Nawas Sharaf Uddin
Jamia RCA Provides Free UPSC Coaching and Hostel Facility to Selected Candidates
Jamia Millia Islamia provides free coaching and residential facilities to the students of SC, ST, Women, and Minorities for UPSC Civil Services and other competitive examinations. This free coaching facility for UPSC (IAS) exam preparation offered by Jamia Milia Islamia RCA includes classes for the preparation of both UPSC Civil Services Prelims and Mains examination as well as for the optional subject. Free accommodation facility is also provided.
Pradeep Singh from Haryana Tops the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019
Union Public Service Commission released the final result of the Civil Services exam 2019 qualified candidates. Pradeep Singh from Sonepat district of Haryana has topped the coveted exam. Among the women candidates, Pratibha Verma (AIR 3) is the topper. The second place was secured by Jatin Kishore. The UPSC Civil Services 2019 exam results are usually declared in the month of April/ May every year. However, the current pandemic situation in the country deferred the entire exam cycle.