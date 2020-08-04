UPSC CSE 2019 Toppers' List: AIR 1 - Pradeep Singh, AIR 2 - Jatin Kishore, AIR 3 - Pratibha Verma - Check Toppers List

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 results have been declared on the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Civil Service Exam 2019 schedule had faced major hurdles with Personality Tests being deferred by 3 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. But the final result of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 has been declared just after 4 days of the last personality test conducted. A total of 829 candidates have been selected for the various services under the Civil Services. Out of the total 829, the candidature of 66 recommended candidates is provisional.

In this article, we have provided the list of Top 10 toppers who have qualified the exam with flying colors. The All India Topper of the Civil Services Exam Pradeep Singh hails from Sonepat, Haryana.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Result 2019 - Top 10 Toppers

Rank Roll no. Name 1 6303184 Pradeep Singh 2 0834194 Jatin Kishore 3 6417779 Pratibha Verma 4 0848747 Himanshu Jain 5 0307126 Jeydev C S 6 5917556 Vishakha Yadav 7 4001533 Ganesh Kumar Baskar 8 0418937 Abhishek Saraf 9 6303354 Ravi Jain 10 0712529 Sanjita Mohapatra

The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld. UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. The result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result.

Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2019 held by the Union Public Service Commission in September 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test held in February-August, 2020, the selected candidates will be recommended for appointment to:

(i) Indian Administrative Service;

(ii) Indian Foreign Service;

(iii) Indian Police Service; and

(iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’

