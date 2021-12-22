UPSC ESE Mains Result 2021 Announced @upsc.gov.in, DAF will available from 27 Dec onwards, Here's Direct Link

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Engineering Services Mains 2021Exam on its website. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC Engineering Mains Exam 2021 can download their results through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on 21st November 2021. The result of selected candidates has been published on the official website. The candidates who have successfully qualified in the written test are eligible to appear in the Interview/ Personality Test. The candidates can download UPSC ESE Mains Result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads'UPSC Engineering Services ESE Mains Result' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC Engineering Services Mains Result PDF and save it for future reference.

Download Engineering Services Mains Result PDF

What's Next?

The candidates should note that the result is provisional. All selected candidates have been qualified for the interview round. All candidates are required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable), etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

Before appearing in the personality test, the candidates will have to fill up the Detailed Application Form which will be available from 27 December to 7 January 2022 till 06.00 P.M. The link to the DAF will be available on upsc.gov.in. The candidates should note that Important instructions regarding filling up of DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to

the Commission will also be made available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE DAF and submit the same ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their

eligibility, claim for reservation etc.

What are the Personality Test Dates?

The commission will intimate the shortlisted candidates for a personality test in due course of time. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through an eSummon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (https://upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard.

When will UPSC ESE Marksheet be Released?

The mark sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website after the publication of the final result (after conducting the Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days. The candidates can access the marks sheets after keying their Roll Numbers and date of birth.