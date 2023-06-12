UPSC EPFO 2023 - List of Best Books for APFC/AO/EO Preparation

Get the list of best books required for UPSC EPFO APFC/AO/EO preparation

UPSC EPFO Books 2023: UPSC will conduct the UPSC EPFO examination on 2nd July 2023. Candidates who will write the UPSC EPFO examination should know the best books required for the preparation. Candidates who qualify for the UPSC EPFO exam shall be called for appointment against the 577 posts of EO/AO and APFC.

 

Reading the books for UPSC EPFO enhances the preparation strategy for UPSC EPFO. There are lots of books available in the market for UPSC EPFO, but choosing the right book is very essential for candidates. Here, we have listed down the best books recommended by experts for the preparation of the UPSC EPFO. 

UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2023

The syllabus of UPSC EPFO is broadly classified into 9 subjects, listed down

  • General English
  • Indian Freedom Struggle.
  • Current Events and Developmental Issues.
  • Indian Polity and Economy.
  • General Accounting Principles.
  • Industrial Relations and Labour Laws.
  • General Science and knowledge of Computer applications.
  • General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude.
  • Social Security in India.

Let us get the best books that are recommended by experts for each subject for the preparation of the UPSC EPFO

 

UPSC EPFO English Book

To crack the English section of UPSC EPFO APFC vocabulary and comprehension skill is needed. Here, we have listed the books that are recommended by experts

Book Name

Author Name/Publication

Object General English

SP Bakshi/Arihant Publications

Word Power Made Easy

Wren and Martin

Mirror of Common Errors

Ashok Kumar Singh

 

UPSC EPFO Indian Freedom and Struggle Book

To crack the Indian Freedom and Struggle section of UPSC EPFO APFC a strong hold on the freedom struggle of India is required. Some of the best books as recommended by Experts is listed below

Book Name

Author Name/Publication

A Brief History of Modern India

Spectrum

India’s Struggle for Independence

Bipin Chandra

Modern Indian History

NCERT

 

UPSC EPFO Current Event and Struggle Issues Book

To crack this section of UPSC EPFO a strong hold on current affairs and new policies is required.

The best way to read current affairs is the daily reading of newspapers like The Hindi and The Indian Express

Read out the article here for UPSC EPFO Current Affairs

 

Indian Polity and Economy

To crack this section of UPSC EPFO Exams the candidate should have a better understanding of the constitution of India and the Indian Economy. Here, we listed the best books as recommended by the experts

Book Name

Author Name/Publication

Indian Polity

M. Laxmikant

Indian Polity (Class 9th to 12th)

NCERT

Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh

Ramesh Singh

Indian Economy (Class 9th to 12th)

NCERT

Current Trends in the Indian Economy

Newspaper - The Hindu, The Indian Express

Books for UPSC EPFO, General Accounting Principles, Industrial Relations and Labour Laws, and Social Security in India

Book Name

Author Name/Publication

Accountancy Class 11th and 12th

NCERT

Introduction to Accountancy

S. Chand

Industrial Relations and Labour Laws by Piyali Ghosh

Piyali Ghosh

Industrial Relations and Labour Laws by Dr. Nikita Agarwal

Dr. Nikita Agarwal

Social Security in India by Avishkar

Avishkar

Social Security in India by Ravi Prakash Yadav

Ravi Prakash Yadav

General Science and knowledge of Computer applications

Book Name

Author Name/Publication

Science NCERT (Class 6th to 10th)

NCERT

Computer Awareness by Arihant 

NCERT

Encyclopedia for General Science and Handbook for Computer Science and IT 

Arihant

 

General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude.

Book Name

Author Name/Publication

Mental Ability and Quantitative Aptitude

McGraw Hill

Quantitative Aptitude by Dr. R.S. Aggarwal

Dr. R.S. Aggarwal

 

UPSC EPFO 2023: Overview

UPSC conducts the UPSC EPFO examination for the recruitment on the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO),  Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). As per the news, the UPSC EPFO 2023 will be conducted on 2nd July 2023 at 79 centres across the country to recruit 577 for positions.

Exam Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Name of Examination

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation

Name of the Post

Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC)

Vacancies

577

Exam Category 

UPSC Exam

Date of Examination

July 2, 2023

Official Website

www.upsc.gov.in



UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2023

After the conduct of the examination, UPSC EPFO question paper 2023 is released, candidates can check all the sets of question papers from the direct link provided here - UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2023

 

UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Paper 

Previous year papers greatly help when preparing for any competitive examination. For UPSC EPFO, students must check UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Papers to identify the weightage and level of topics coming in previous years. Download the previous question paper pdf from the link given below and solve them in the environment as if you were taking the actual test. UPSC EPFO Notification 2023 has been issued in order to select qualified applicants for 577 positions.

Read out the article here to get insight into previous years' questions and download UPSC EPFO previous question papers - EPSC EPFO Previous Year Question paper 

 

UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern 2023

The UPSC EPFO is scheduled to be conducted in two phases. The first phase consists of an online written examination (MCQ based), the shortlisted candidates will be then contacted for an interview. Here, we have tabulated the weightage and pattern of UPSC EPFO 2023

 

For detailed UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern 2023 read out the article here - UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern 

 

Stage

Marks

Online Test

300

Interview

100

FAQ

It is necessary to follow the books for the preparation of UPSC EPFO APFC?

Yes, it is recommended by experts that candidates should follow at least one book for preparation as it helps in making a systematic study plan.

What is the minimum time required for the preparation of UPSC EPFO APFC?

The time required for the preparation of UPSC EPFO APFC differs from candidate to candidate as different candidates follow different strategies for preparation.

Is the list of books given above sufficient to crack UPSC EPFO APFC?

We do not claim that list of books is sufficient for UPSC EPFO APFC, these are some books which is recommended by experts which will be helpful for the preparation of UPSC EPFO APFC

