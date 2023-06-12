UPSC EPFO 2023 - List of Best Books for APFC/AO/EO Preparation

Get the list of best books required for UPSC EPFO APFC/AO/EO preparation

UPSC EPFO Books 2023: UPSC will conduct the UPSC EPFO examination on 2nd July 2023. Candidates who will write the UPSC EPFO examination should know the best books required for the preparation. Candidates who qualify for the UPSC EPFO exam shall be called for appointment against the 577 posts of EO/AO and APFC.

UPSC EPFO Books 2023

Reading the books for UPSC EPFO enhances the preparation strategy for UPSC EPFO. There are lots of books available in the market for UPSC EPFO, but choosing the right book is very essential for candidates. Here, we have listed down the best books recommended by experts for the preparation of the UPSC EPFO.

UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2023

The syllabus of UPSC EPFO is broadly classified into 9 subjects, listed down

General English

Indian Freedom Struggle.

Current Events and Developmental Issues.

Indian Polity and Economy.

General Accounting Principles.

Industrial Relations and Labour Laws.

General Science and knowledge of Computer applications.

General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude.

Social Security in India.

Let us get the best books that are recommended by experts for each subject for the preparation of the UPSC EPFO

UPSC EPFO English Book

To crack the English section of UPSC EPFO APFC vocabulary and comprehension skill is needed. Here, we have listed the books that are recommended by experts

Book Name Author Name/Publication Object General English SP Bakshi/Arihant Publications Word Power Made Easy Wren and Martin Mirror of Common Errors Ashok Kumar Singh

UPSC EPFO Indian Freedom and Struggle Book

To crack the Indian Freedom and Struggle section of UPSC EPFO APFC a strong hold on the freedom struggle of India is required. Some of the best books as recommended by Experts is listed below

Book Name Author Name/Publication A Brief History of Modern India Spectrum India’s Struggle for Independence Bipin Chandra Modern Indian History NCERT

UPSC EPFO Current Event and Struggle Issues Book

To crack this section of UPSC EPFO a strong hold on current affairs and new policies is required.

The best way to read current affairs is the daily reading of newspapers like The Hindi and The Indian Express

Indian Polity and Economy

To crack this section of UPSC EPFO Exams the candidate should have a better understanding of the constitution of India and the Indian Economy. Here, we listed the best books as recommended by the experts

Book Name Author Name/Publication Indian Polity M. Laxmikant Indian Polity (Class 9th to 12th) NCERT Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh Ramesh Singh Indian Economy (Class 9th to 12th) NCERT Current Trends in the Indian Economy Newspaper - The Hindu, The Indian Express

Books for UPSC EPFO, General Accounting Principles, Industrial Relations and Labour Laws, and Social Security in India

Book Name Author Name/Publication Accountancy Class 11th and 12th NCERT Introduction to Accountancy S. Chand Industrial Relations and Labour Laws by Piyali Ghosh Piyali Ghosh Industrial Relations and Labour Laws by Dr. Nikita Agarwal Dr. Nikita Agarwal Social Security in India by Avishkar Avishkar Social Security in India by Ravi Prakash Yadav Ravi Prakash Yadav

General Science and knowledge of Computer applications

Book Name Author Name/Publication Science NCERT (Class 6th to 10th) NCERT Computer Awareness by Arihant NCERT Encyclopedia for General Science and Handbook for Computer Science and IT Arihant

General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude.

Book Name Author Name/Publication Mental Ability and Quantitative Aptitude McGraw Hill Quantitative Aptitude by Dr. R.S. Aggarwal Dr. R.S. Aggarwal

UPSC EPFO 2023: Overview

UPSC conducts the UPSC EPFO examination for the recruitment on the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). As per the news, the UPSC EPFO 2023 will be conducted on 2nd July 2023 at 79 centres across the country to recruit 577 for positions.

Exam Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Name of Examination Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Name of the Post Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Vacancies 577 Exam Category UPSC Exam Date of Examination July 2, 2023 Official Website www.upsc.gov.in







UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2023

After the conduct of the examination, UPSC EPFO question paper 2023 is released, candidates can check all the sets of question papers from the direct link provided here - UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2023

UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Paper

Previous year papers greatly help when preparing for any competitive examination. For UPSC EPFO, students must check UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Papers to identify the weightage and level of topics coming in previous years. Download the previous question paper pdf from the link given below and solve them in the environment as if you were taking the actual test. UPSC EPFO Notification 2023 has been issued in order to select qualified applicants for 577 positions.

UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern 2023

The UPSC EPFO is scheduled to be conducted in two phases. The first phase consists of an online written examination (MCQ based), the shortlisted candidates will be then contacted for an interview. Here, we have tabulated the weightage and pattern of UPSC EPFO 2023

