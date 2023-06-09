UPSC EPFO Important Topics 2023: Get subject wise topic wise for Enforcement Officer, Accounts Officer

UPSC EPFO 2023 Important Topics: List of important topics from each for UPSC EPFO

UPSC EPFO Important Topics 2023: UPSC EPFO will have 100 objective type questions from topics such as General English, Indian Freedom Struggle, Current Events and Developmental Issues, Indian Polity and Economy, General Accounting Principles, Industrial Relations and Labour Laws, Social Security in India, General Science, Basics of Computer, General Mental Ability and Quantitative Aptitude which consists of 1/3 negative marks when answered wrong. The total duration allowed to attempt the test will be 2 hours

The syllabus of UPSC EPFO 2023 is broadly classified into

General English

Indian Freedom Struggle.

Current Events and Developmental Issues.

Indian Polity and Economy.

General Accounting Principles.

Industrial Relations and Labour Laws.

General Science and knowledge of Computer applications.

General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude.

Social Security in India.

Let us understand the important topics that can be asked in the examination from the subjects listed above

The questions from General English will consist of the topics from Grammar (Noun, Pronoun, Verb, Adverb, Conjunctions, etc.), Reading Comprehension, Active and Passive Voice, Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Test, Idioms and Phrases, Synonym and Antonyms, Error Spotting, etc.

Indian Freedom and Struggle

The UPSC EPFO's most important topics from Indian Freedom and Struggle will consist of questions from History (Ancient, Medieval, and Modern History) majorly covering the Modern History part where important events include the Revolt of 1857 - First War of Independence Against the British, Causes of the Rise of Indian National Movement, Indian Nationalism - The Moderate Phase, Morley-Minto Reforms, Partition of Bengal 1905, Indian National Movement – Extremist Period, Important Indian Freedom Fighter, Revolutionaries in the Indian Freedom Movement, The Rise of Gandhi in Indian Freedom Struggle, The Rowlatt Act and the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, The Lucknow Pact - 1906, Non-Cooperation Movement, Home Rule Movement, Salt Satyagraha, Moplah Rebellion of 1921, Simon Commission, Swaraj Party, Gandhi-Irwin Pact, First Round Table Conference 1930, Poona Pact, Cripps Mission, Quit India Movement, Indian National Congress Sessions, Indian Independence Act 1947.

Ancient History - Stone Age, Harappan Civilisation, Vedic Age, Mauryan Empire, Post - Mauryan Empire, etc.

Current Events and Developmental Issues

The UPSC EPFO current events and developments issues important topics majorly consist of the events currently happening or the past 1-year current events. Detailed articles on current events and development issues can be read here - UPSC EPFO Current Events and Development Issues

Indian Polity and Economy

The UPSC EPFO Indian Polity important topics include the question on the Supreme Court, the Meaning of Write, Election of the President and his functions, Important constitutional bodies like CAG, Facts about parliament, Fundamental Duties, the Governor and his functions, State legislature, Major Constitutional amendments and their importance, Official Language, Emergency Provisions, National political parties, and their symbols

The UPSC EPFO Indian Economy Important topics include the question on micro and macroeconomics, fiscal policies, banking systems, taxation, budget, poverty and employment in India etc.

General Accounting Principles

The UPSC EPFO general accounting principles important topics majorly include Accounting Concepts like separate entity concept, money measurement concept, going concern concept, dual aspect concern, etc., and Accounting Conventions like conservatism, consistency, full disclosure, materiality

Industrial Relations and Labour Laws

The UPSC EPFO industrial relation and labor laws important topics majorly include laws for female workers, labor laws in India, acts related to labor laws, international labor organisation, etc.

General Science and knowledge of Computer applications

The UPSC EPFO general science important topics cover questions from the basics of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology

Biology- Important and Interesting facts about human body parts, Nutrition in Animals and Plants, Diseases and their causes like Bacteria

Physics - S.I. units, Motion, Sound, Light, Wave, Energy, Electricity

Chemistry - Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses, Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc., Chemical Change and Physical Change, Properties of Gases, Surface Chemistry, Chemistry in everyday life

Computer Applications - Computer organizations, Operating Systems, Database management, Computer networks, etc.

General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude

The UPSC EPFO general mental ability and quantitative aptitude questions from mathematics and reasoning part

Quantitative Aptitude - HCF and LCM, Average, Mixtures and Alligation, Ratio and Proportion, Partnership, Percentage, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Speed Time and Distance, Problems on Ages Probability, Permutations and Combinations, etc.

Mental Ability - Calendar and Clock, Figure Sequencing, Series, Blood Relations, Directions, Syllogism, Seating Arrangement, Puzzle Test, Statement and Conclusion, Statement and Inferences, Data Sufficiency, etc.

UPSC EPFO 2023: Overview

UPSC conducts the UPSC EPFO examination for the recruitment of the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). As per the news, the UPSC EPFO 2023 will be conducted on 2nd July 2, 2023, at 79 centres across the country to recruit for 577 positions.

Exam Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Name of Examination Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Name of the Post Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Vacancies 577 Exam Category UPSC Exam Date of Examination July 2, 2023 Official Website www.upsc.gov.in

UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2023

UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Paper

Previous year papers greatly help when preparing for any competitive examination. For UPSC EPFO, students must check UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Papers to identify the weightage and level of topics coming in previous years. Download the previous years question paper pdf from the link given below and solve them in the environment as if you were taking the actual test. UPSC EPFO Notification 2023 has been issued in order to select qualified applicants for 577 positions.

UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern 2023

The UPSC EPFO is scheduled to be conducted in two phases. The first phase consists of an online written examination (MCQ based), the shortlisted candidates will be then contacted for an interview. Here, we have tabulated the weightage and pattern of UPSC EPFO 2023

UPSC EPFO 2023 Admit Card

UPSC EPFO 2023 Exam Date

