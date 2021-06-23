UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2021 Out @upsc.nic.in, Check EO AO Updates Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam date for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Posts on its website - upsc.nic.in. Check Here

UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam date for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Posts on its website - upsc.nic.in. As per official website, UPSC EPFO Exam will be held on 05 September 2021.

The official notice reads, “Recruitment Test for 421 posts of Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer, EPFO, 2020 will now be held on 05.09.2021”

Earlier, UPSC EPFO Exam was scheduled on 09 April 2021 which was postponed due to COVID -19.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2021

UPSC is expected to released the admit card of the EPFO Exam before three wekk of the exam. Candidates can check the admit card updates through the link below:

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2021 Updates

UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern

Total Marks - 300

Time Duration - 2 hours

Medium of Exam - Hindi and English

UPSC had published the notification for the said posts in 2019. Online applications are invited till 31 January 2021.

A total of 421 vacancies are notified in department under Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for UPSC EPFO latest updates.