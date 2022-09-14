UPSC ESE 2023 Recruitment Notification (Out): Apply Online for 327 Vacancies @upsc.gov.in

UPSC ESE 2023 Recruitment Notification for 327 Vacancies has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. check Eligibility, Important Dates, Exam Details, and Application Form Here.

UPSC ESE 2023 Recruitment Notification: Union Public Service Commission is conducting the Engineering Service Exam (ESE) 2023 on 19 February 2023. Engineers who are interested to serve under Group A or Group B Services can apply online for UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2023 from 14 September 2022 to 04 October 2022 on the commission website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in after which the link will be disabled.

The commission is filling up 327 vacancies under four categories i.e. Category I Civil Engineering, Category II-Mechanical Engineering, Category III-Electrical Engineering and Category IV-Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

UPSC Indian Engineering Service Exam also known as UPSC IES 2023 is a nationwide exam for the recruitment of engineers who possess a degree in a relevant field. More details on UPSC ESE Recruitment 2023 are given below:

UPSC ESE Online Application Link

UPSC ESE 2023 Notification Download

UPSC ESE 2023 Dates

Event Important Dates UPSC ESE 2023 Notification Date 14 September 2022 UPSC ESE 2023 Application Starting Date 14 September 2023 UPSC ESE 2023 Application Lst Date 04 October 2021 UPSC ESE 2023 Prelims Exam Date 19 February 2023 UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Date January 2023 UPSC ESE 2023 Mains Exam Date to be announced

UPSC ESE 2023 Vacancies

Total Posts - 327

UPSC ESE 2023 Jobs Department

CATEGORY I—CIVIL ENGINEERING - Group-A Services/Posts Central Engineering Service Central Engineering Service (Roads), Group-A (Civil Engineering Posts) Survey of India Group ‘A’ Service AEE(Civil) in Border Road Engineering Service Indian Defence Service of Engineers AEE(QS&C) in MES Surveyor Cadre Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service

CATEGORY 2—Mechanical Engineering - Group-A/B Services/Posts

AEE in GSI Engineering Service Gr ‘A’ Indian Defence Service of Engineers Indian Naval Armament Service (Mechanical Engineering Posts) Indian Naval Material Management Service (Mechanical Engineering Posts) Central Water Engineering (Group ‘A’) Service Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Services/SSO-II (Mechanical) Central Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Service (Mechanical Engg.) Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’ (Mechanical Engineering Posts) AEE (Electrical and Mechanical) in Border Roads Engineering Service (Mechanical Engineering Posts) Assistant Development Officer (Engineering) Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’ (Mechanical Engineering Posts)

CATEGORY 3—Electrical Engineering - Group-A/B Services/Posts

Central Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Service (Electrical Engineering Posts) Indian Defence Service of Engineers Indian Naval Material Management Service (Electrical Engineering Posts) Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘A’ (Electrical Engineering Posts) Indian Naval Armament Service (Electrical Engineering Posts) Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service/SSO-II (Electrical) Central Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Service (Mechanical Engg.) Assistant Development Officer (Engineering). Central Power Engineering Service Gr ‘B’ (Electrical Engineering Posts)

CATEGORY 4 —Electroncis and Telecommunication Engineering - Group-A/B Services/Posts

Indian Telecommunication Service Gr ‘A’ Indian Naval Armament Service (Electronics and Telecom Engineering Posts) Indian Naval Material Management Service (Electronics and Telecom Engineering Posts) Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service/SSO-II (Electronics & Tele) Central Power Engineering Gr ‘A’ (Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Posts) Assistant Development Officer (Engineering) Central Power Engineering Gr ‘B’ (Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Posts) Junior Telecom Officer Gr ‘B’

UPSC ESE 2023 Eligibility Condition

Educational Qualification:

B.E or B.Tech in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956; or

Passed Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institution of Engineers (India); or

Degree/diploma in Engineering from such foreign University/College/Institution and under such conditions as may be recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time, or

Passed Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (India)

Passed Associate Membership Examination Parts II and III/Sections A and B of the Aeronautical Society of India

Passed Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers, London held after November, 1959 Provided that a candidate for the post of Indian Naval Armament Service (Electronics Engineering Posts) and Indian Radio Regulatory Service Group ‘A’ may possess any of the above qualifications or the qualification mentioned below namely:- For Indian Naval Armament Service (Electronics Engg. Posts) - M.Sc. degree or its equivalent with Wireless Communication Electronics, Radio Physics or Radio Engineering as a special subject. For Indian Radio Regulatory Service Group ‘A’– M.Sc. degree or its equivalent with Wireless Communication Electronics, Radio Physics or Radio Engineering as a subject or Master’s Degree in Science with Physics and Radio Communication or Electronics or Telecommunication as a special subject.

Nationality:

A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a subject of Bhutan, or

a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or from Vietnam with the intention of permanently setting in India.

UPSC ESE 2023 Age Limit

Min Age - 20 years

Max Age - 30 years

Selection Process for UPSC ESE 2023

There will be 3 stages:

UPSC ESE Preliminary Exam 2023 - 500 Marks UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2023 - 600 Marks UPSC ESE Interview 2023 - 200 Marks

UPSC ESE 2023 Exam Pattern

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Paper 1 (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude) - 500 Marks in 2 hours

Paper 2 (Engineering Subject Questions) - 200 Marks in 3 hours

UPSC ESE 2023 Mains Exam

Paper 1 (Engineering Questions) - 300 Marks in 3 hours

Paper 2(Engineering Questions) - 300 Marks in 3 hours

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2023

The candidates can download the admit card for all the stages three weeks before the exam

UPSC ESE Result 2023

The commission will prepare roll number-wise and name-wise list of selected candidates

How to Apply for UPSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2023 ?

Visit the official website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in Click on the link given against ‘Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023’’ Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 Register yourself on OTR (One Time Registration) portal by Clicking the New Registration button. After registration, you have to login (by Email ID/ Mobile Number/ OTR ID) to verify the already registered OTR application. Go to the Latest Notification tab in the OTR application. Apply for the desirable Examination.

Application Fee:

Rs. 200/-