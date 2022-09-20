UPSC ESE Interview Admit Card 2022 (Soon) at upsc.gov.in, Download Engineering Services Schedule Here

UPSC has announced the personality test/interview schedule for the Engineering Services Examination 2022 on its official website-upsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

UPSC ESE Interview Admit Card/Interview Date 2022 Update: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the personality test/interview schedule for the Engineering Services Examination 2022 for on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview for the Engineering Services Examination 2022 from 07 to 15 October 2022.

Candidates qualified in the Engineering Services (Main) Examination for various trades including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics & Telecommunication Branch of Engineering Services Examination, 2022 can download the UPSC ESE Interview Admit Card/Interview Date 2022 Update from the official website of UPSC-https://www.upsc.gov.in/



However you can download UPSC ESE Interview Admit Card/Interview Date 2022 Update directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, UPSC will be conducting the personality test/interview for the Engineering Services from 07 October 2022 onward.

Commission has declared the results of the Engineering Services Examination 2022 on the basis of written exam conducted on 03.08.2022. Those qualified in the mains exam for the Engineering Services are able to appear in the Personality Tests (Interviews) round.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly on its official website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. You can download the same after providing your credentials from the official website.



You can download the UPSC ESE Interview Admit Card/Interview Date 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

