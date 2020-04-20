UPSC Exam 2020: Decision On New Exam Dates To Be Taken After May 3 - Here's The Official Update From Union Minister Jitendra Singh

UPSC Exam 2020: Decision On New Exam Dates To Be Taken After May 3 - Here's The Official Update

As the nation is fighting with the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, the UPSC aspirants are anxious about the postpone of the UPSC (IAS) Preliminary exam date. Addressing the issue over twitter, Union Minister Jitendra Singh indicated the postpone of the Prelims exam date.

In the interview, he states “UPSC & SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place. We will take a call after May 3 & reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach to their designated examination centers”

UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam 2020 is due on May 31. However, as the lockdown has been extended till May 3 to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, it is highly expected that the exam will be postponed. The Union Minister made it clear that the exam will not be canceled and a fresh date for the exam will be issued once the lockdown period ends.

To reassure the candidates he also stated that due to the lockdown situation throughout the country, Personality Tests for UPSC (IAS) 2019 have also been delayed. In a similar fashion, the Preliminary exam will be delayed keeping the safety of the candidates into consideration. However, the new exam date will be issued after May 3.

The Union Minister also warned aspirants to not believe in fake news and rumors being spread on social media about the cancellation of exams. He stated that any update on the exam can be checked on the official website of the Commission.

Information on the postpone and fresh dates of various competitive exams conducted by UPSC will be available on the official website of UPSC. Every more than 9 lakh candidates appear in the UPSC Civil Services Exam for various posts like Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) among others.

