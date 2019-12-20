UPSC Geo Scientist Exam Schedule 2020 Released @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Geo Scientist Exam Schedule 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Geo Scientist Exam on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for the UPSC Geo Scientist Posts Exam and have to appear for the preliminary examination can check the Exam Schedule available on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) -i.e. https://upsc.gov.in/.

The UPSC Geo Scientist Preliminary Examination will be conducted on January 19, 2020.

According to the short notification released by the UPSC, Geo Scientist Preliminary Examination would be conducted in two shifts- 09.30 A.M. to 11.30 A.M. am and the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

It is noted that the UPSC Geo Scientist Exam preliminary examination will be Computer Based Test in which questions will be objective type with multiple choices. The Paper-I (Code No.1) will be consists of General Studies [Common for all Streams] and Paper-II [Code No.2] will be Stream specific subject Paper.

Earlier Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had issued a notification for Combined Geo Scientist Prelims Exam 2020 for the posts of Geologist-79 Posts, Geophysicist-05 Posts, Chemist Group A-15 Posts and Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A-3 Posts.

How to Download UPSC Geo Scientist Exam Schedule 2020

First of all candidates will have to visit the official website //upsc.gov.in

Go to the What’s New >> Combined Geo Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 >> Examination Time Table available on the official website.

Click on the link-Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the Schedule for the Examination.

Download and save the Admit Card for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for Combined Geo Scientist Posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.