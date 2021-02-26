UPSC Geo Scientist Interview Schedule 2020 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Roll Number Wise Combined Geo Scientist Personality/Interview Schedule Here

UPSC Geo-Scientist Main Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the dates for commencement of the document verification round for Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 can now appear for an interview/personality test scheduled from 5 March to 5 April 2021 in the Morning (9 AM) and Afternoon (1 PM).

The commission has uploaded the Roll Number Wise UPSC Geo-Scientist Interview 2021 Schedule on its website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Candidates can directly download UPSC Geo-Scientist Interview 2021 Schedule by clicking on the provided link given below.

How and Where to Download UPSC Geo-Scientist Interview 2021 Schedule?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on Interview Schedule: Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl+ F + Roll Number and search. Then, UPSC Geo-Scientist Interview 2021 Schedule will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download UPSC Geo-Scientist Interview 2021 Schedule and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC Geo Scientist Mains 2020 Result & Interview 2021 Schedule

The commission had released the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Prelims) Result 2020 on 20 February 2020. The Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Exam 2020 was held on 27th & 28th June 2020. Now, the list of selected candidates have been uploaded. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Geo‐Scientist Examination, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Mines and the Examination Notice No.02/2020‐GEO. dated 25.09.2019 issued by the Commission, which is available on its Website.

The UPSC Geo Scientist Interview 2021 Admit Cards soon be uploaded at the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.