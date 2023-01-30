UPSC Geoscientist Prelims Admit Card 2023 out: Check UPSC Combined Geoscientist Exam Date, Direct Link, Check Other Details

UPSC Combined Geoscientist Prelims Admit Card has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Know here the process how to download UPSC Combined Geoscientist Prelims Admit Card/Hall Ticket check exam date and other details.

Body Text: UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam 2023. Candidates can download UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card by visiting the official website of UPSC at https://www.upsc.gov.in/

UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Exam will be conducted on 19 February 2023. The candidates need to carry a printout of their e-Admit cards along with the original Photo Identity Cards, as submitted at the time of registration and whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card. There will be negative marking in the exam. The exam aims to recruit candidates for various posts in Geological Survey of India and Central Ground Water Board. This year there are a total of 285 vacancies to be filled for various posts.

The direct link to download the UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card is given below.

Direct Link to download UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card

https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_geol_2023/admit_card.php#hhh1

Candidates can also download the hall ticket by following the steps given below

How to Download UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 Visit the official website of UPSC at- https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Step 2 Visit the what's new section and here click on link titled ‘e Admit Card Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2023’

Step 3 On the page opened Read all the instructions and select ‘Yes’. Download the important instructions first before downloading the admit card.

Step 4 Now click on yes and download the admit card either using Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Take a printout of e admit card for appearing in the exam and keep safe for future reference.

As per the note on UPSC website, " In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , may please be informed in detail on the e-mail: -sunil.kr17@gov.in

UPSC Geo Scientist Exam Pattern 2022

The exam consists of two Objective Type (MCQs) Questions Papers for each stream. Details of papers is given in the table below

Subject Marks Time Paper-I : General Studies 100 2 hours Paper-II : Geology/Hydrogeology or Geophysics or Chemistry 300 2 hours

UPSC Geo Scientist 2023:Prelims Exam Date

The Date of the UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims 2023 exam is 19 February 2023.

UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment 2023:Number of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 285 vacancies in the UPSC Geo Scientist 2023 Recruitment.

The candidates are hereby advised to take a printout of the e-Admit Card in advance to avoid any last minute rush. Important Instructions must be read carefully.