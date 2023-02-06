UPSC Geo Scientist 2022 : Marks of Recommended Candidates Uploaded, Check here Marks Obtained, Get Direct Link & Download PDF

UPSC Geo Scientist 2022: Marks of Recommended Candidate has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Know here the process how to download UPSC Combined Geoscientist Recommended Candidate Marks Obtained and other details.

UPSC GEO Scientist 2022 Recommended Candidate Marks List has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website -https://www.upsc.gov.in/ . Recommended candidates can check their marks from the list. In the list, the commission has released the final marks of selected candidates along with their names and roll numbers. In the UPSC Combined GEO Scientist Exam candidates are selected for different posts such as Geologist Group ‘A’ , Geophysicist Group ‘A’ and Chemist Group ‘A’ in the Geological Survey of India; and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) Group ‘A’, Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’ and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’ in the Central Ground Water Board. In 2022 there were a total of 192 vacancies notified in the recruitment out of which 175 candidates have been selected this year for various posts. A total of 26 candidates have made it to the reserve list.

Candidates who were recommended for appointment earlier can now check their marks by downloading the recommended candidate marks list from the official website of UPSC. Candidates can also download the PDF of the list from the direct link given below.

Candidates can also download the Recommended Candidate Marks List by following the steps given below

How to Download the UPSC GEO Scientist 2022 Recommended Candidate Marks List

Step 1: Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission at- https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the home page click on the link titled - “Marks of Recommended Candidates: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2022”

Step 3: A PDF list of candidates featuring their name, roll no., and marks will appear.

Step 4: Check your Name, Roll Number and Marks Obtained in the exam and save a copy of PDF for future reference.

The Combined GEO Scientist 2022 final result was declared on 31st January 2023. The Personality Tests/Interviews for UPSC Combined GEO Scientist 2022 were conducted in January 2023. The Combined GEO Scientist 2022 Preliminary Examination was conducted on 20th February, 2022 while the Mains examination was scheduled on 25 & 26 June 2022.