UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2023 Notification (Out) @upsc.gov.in: Apply Online for 285 Geologist, Scientist B and Posts @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the registrations for the students who want to appear for Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2023 (CGSE 2023) for getting hired as Geologist, Geophysicist, Scientist B and Chemist Group A on its official website upsconline.nic.in. This year, the commission is conducting the exam for a total of 285 vacancies under the Central Ground Water and Geological Survey of India.
UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam will be conducted for all applicants on 19 February 2023 and the main exam for the qualified candidates on 24 and 25 June 2023.
UPSC Geo-Scientist Notification was also published on the commission’s website - upsc.gov.in. Students are advised to check their eligibility, and exam details before applying for the exam.
UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023 Notification
Important Dates
|UPSC Geo Scientist Event
|Important Dates
|UPSC Geo Scientist Notification Date
|21 September 2022
|UPSC Geo Scientist Registration Dates
|21 September to 11 October 2022
|UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Exam Dates
|19 February 2023
|UPSC Geo Scientist Exam Dates
|24 and 25 June 2023
UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023 Vacancy Details
Category-I : (Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines)
- Geologist, Group A - 216
- Geophysicist, Group A - 21
- Chemist. Group A - 19
Category-II: (Posts in the Central Ground Water, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation)
- Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’ - 26
- Scientist ‘B’(Chemical ) Group ‘A’ - 01
- Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’ - 02
Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023
Educational Qualification:
- Geologist Group ‘A’ - The candidates should be a Post Graduate in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo- Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Marine Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Geochemistry.
- Geophysicist - M.Sc. in Physics or Applied Physics or M.Sc. (Geophysics) or Integrated M.Sc. (Exploration Geophysics) or M.Sc (Applied Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Marine Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Tech.) (Applied Geophysics).
- Chemist Group ‘A’ - M. Sc. in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry from a University incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature or other educational Institutes.
- For Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) - Master’s degree in Geology or applied Geology or Marine Geology or Hydrogeology from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational Institutes.
Selection Criteria for UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023 ?
UPSC will hold the following exam for the selection of the candidates:
- UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Exam
- UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Exam
- UPSC Geo Scientist Interview
How to apply for UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023 ?
Go to the official website online only by using the website https ://upsconline.nic.in.
Application Fee for UPSC Geo-Scientist 2021 ?
- General - Rs. 200/‐
- Female/SC/ST/PwBD – No Fee