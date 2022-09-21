UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2023 Notification (Out) @upsc.gov.in: Apply Online for 285 Geologist, Scientist B and Posts @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2023: Candidates can check the application link, notification, selection criteria and other details.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the registrations for the students who want to appear for Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2023 (CGSE 2023) for getting hired as Geologist, Geophysicist, Scientist B and Chemist Group A on its official website upsconline.nic.in. This year, the commission is conducting the exam for a total of 285 vacancies under the Central Ground Water and Geological Survey of India.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam will be conducted for all applicants on 19 February 2023 and the main exam for the qualified candidates on 24 and 25 June 2023.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Notification was also published on the commission’s website - upsc.gov.in. Students are advised to check their eligibility, and exam details before applying for the exam.

UPSC Geo Scientist Event Important Dates UPSC Geo Scientist Notification Date 21 September 2022 UPSC Geo Scientist Registration Dates 21 September to 11 October 2022 UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Exam Dates 19 February 2023 UPSC Geo Scientist Exam Dates 24 and 25 June 2023

UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023 Vacancy Details

Category-I : (Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines)

Geologist, Group A - 216

Geophysicist, Group A - 21

Chemist. Group A - 19

Category-II: (Posts in the Central Ground Water, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation)

Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’ - 26

Scientist ‘B’(Chemical ) Group ‘A’ - 01

Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’ - 02

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023

Educational Qualification:

Geologist Group ‘A’ - The candidates should be a Post Graduate in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo- Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Marine Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Geochemistry.

Geophysicist - M.Sc. in Physics or Applied Physics or M.Sc. (Geophysics) or Integrated M.Sc. (Exploration Geophysics) or M.Sc (Applied Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Marine Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Tech.) (Applied Geophysics).

Chemist Group ‘A’ - M. Sc. in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry from a University incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature or other educational Institutes.

For Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) - Master’s degree in Geology or applied Geology or Marine Geology or Hydrogeology from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational Institutes.

Selection Criteria for UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023 ?

UPSC will hold the following exam for the selection of the candidates:

UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Exam UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Exam UPSC Geo Scientist Interview

How to apply for UPSC Geo-Scientist 2023 ?

Go to the official website online only by using the website https ://upsconline.nic.in.

