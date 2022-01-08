UPSC Mains (IAS) 2021 GS-1, GS-2 Paper Analysis: Check Paper 2 Expected Scores, Cut-Off Marks & Difficulty Level

UPSC GS1 and GS2 that is CSE Mains Paper 2 and 3 are being conducted on 8th January 2022. Check the difficulty level, expert opinion on average scores, expected cut-offs and tips for GS 3 and ethics paper here.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2021 has begun on the 7th of January 20222 with Essay or Paper 1 marking its difficulty level. This years paper shook the candidates with topics that required a lot of pondering upon. Today the candidates had to appear for GS 1 paper in the morning shift and GS 2 paper in the afternoon shift that is from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. GS Paper 1 has been found to be a little easier by some candidates and on the other hand, it was found tough by some. Many happy faces were seen exiting for the break from the exam centre.

Last year, the GS1 paper was put on a little tough side of the see-saw as candidates found it difficult to maintain the word limit and interpret many questions right. The marks of many did show the impact. This year too, the question paper could not be classified as the easier one among all UPSC papers. Some may wonder what would happen next if this is only the beginning? Let us find out below.

Take a look at what the candidates outside the exam centres had to say about the paper difficulty level below.

UPSC Mains 2021: GS 1, GS 2 Analysis, Expected Cut-offs

UPSC Mains 2021: GS1 Paper 2 Analysis and Difficulty Level

GS-1 paper is on Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society. This year major share of questions was from Indian History and World geography. The candidates outside the Noida centres were happy that they were able to complete their exams. “It was a long paper, with a lot to write. The questions were trickier and had more to be explained in a shorter word limit,” said one of the candidates outside an exam venue.

Experts are of the view that this year, the cut-offs would be less than the previous years due to the difficulty level of the paper.

A famous DU professor when asked claimed that this year, the cut-offs would be 5% less than the previous year.

UPSC Mains 2021: GS-2 Paper 3 Analysis and Difficulty Level

UPSC Mains GS Paper 2 is Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice, and International Relations. It is a 250-marks subjective paper. Let us see what this paper has on hold for the candidates who are appearing.

The candidates outside the exam centres rated the previous paper as average and are hopeful that this one comes easier on them. We would find that out after 5:00 PM today.

The essay paper conducted yesterday, on 7th January 2022 was itself very contemplative for many candidates. The topics were basically based on philosophy and technology. Many candidates rated the paper as 80% difficult on a scale of 100.

