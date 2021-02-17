UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Physical Geography - Topic 1 (Soils of India)

Soils of India is an important topic for the UPSC IAS Prelims 2021. Questions have been repeatedly asked from this section in the prelims exam. Soils of India is a part of Indian Physical Geography. The characteristic features of a soil depend upon the rocks from which it has been formed and the kind of plants that grow in it. Soil forms different layers of particles of different sizes. To help the aspirants in their preparation, we have provided the 10 most important questions from the Soils of India topic of Indian Geography for UPSC Prelims 2021.

Ques 1: Which of the following is not a tropical soil?

(a) Desert Soil

(b) Red Soil

(c) Brown Soil

(d) Black Soi;

Ans:

Explanation: Brown soil is not a tropical type of soil. Tropical soil are formed in areas with high annual temperature and rainfall. The intense weathering causes these soils to be nutrient poor and low in organic matter.

Ques 2: Consider the following statements:

The alkaline soil is also known as Regur. Laterite soil is rendered infertile in the India because of the presence of excessive iron.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 & 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: The another name of acid or alkaline soil is Kallar. The word alkali is of Arabic origin meaning ash-like and is used to designate hard and intractable soils generally known by the names rakkar, kallar, bara and bari.

Ques 3: Which of the following are true in respect of the alluvial soil:

Generally confined to river basins. Rich in phosphorus and poor in potash. Most fertile soil.

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: Alluvial Soils mostly confined to river basins & coastal plains of India.

Ques 4: Under which climatic conditions do the laterite soil develop?

(a) Wet tropical Climate

(b) Hot and dry Climate

(c) Cold temperature Climate

(d) Mediterranean type of Climate

Ans: a

Explanation: Under Wet tropical Climate the laterite soils develop. The laterite soil is formed under conditions of high temperature and heavy rainfall with alternate wet and dry periods, which leads to leaching of soil, leaving only oxides of iron and aluminum.

Ques 5: Consider the following statements:

The soil of northern plain of India is formed by weathering in situ. Soil of west Rajasthan have a high content of phosphorus.

Which of the given statements is/are not correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 & 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: Soil of northem plains is alluvial soil which is the result of deposition of sediments by the process of aggradation. These soil cover almost 40% of the area of India. Soil of western Rajasthan have a high content of Calcium. These soils have rich content of iron- oxide and devoid of calcium salts because calcium salts soluble in water and are easily washed away.

Ques 6: Black cotton soil of the deccan region is associated to which rocks?

(a) Igneous rocks

(b) Volcanic rocks

(c) Sedimentary rocks

(d) Laterite rocks

Ans: b

Explanation: Black cotton soil of the Deccan region of India is associated with volcanic rocks. Deccan relates more specifically to that area of rich volcanic soils and lava-covered plateaus in the northern part of the peninsula between the Narmada and Krishna rivers.

Ques 7: Consider the following statements:

Black soil is formed under typical monsoon conditions. Regur soil has a marked capacity to retain water.

Which of the given statements is/are not correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 & 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Laterite Soils is formed under typical monsoonal conditions. The alternation of wet and dry seasons leads to the leaching away of the siliceous matter of the rocks and the formation of laterite soils. The soils on the higher areas are generally more acidic than on the low lying areas.

Ques 8: In Desert areas, the problem of soil erosion can be prevented by:

(a) Strip ploughing

(b) Using manure

(c) Shifting cultivation

(d) Afforestation

Ans: d

Explanation: Soil erosion in deserts is primarily because of wind and is also known as aeolian erosion. If trees are planted in the way then high speed wind can prevent the damage to soil.

Ques 9: Which of the following is a chief characteristic of the Indo-gangetic plain?

(a) It is derived from Himalayan rocks

(b) It is rich in humus

(c) It is formed of peninsular rocks

(d) It is derived from local rocks

Ans: a

Explanation: The chief characteristic of the soil of the Indo-Gangetic plain is that it is derived from Himalayan rocks. The soil is rich in silt, making the plain one of the most intensely farmed areas of the world.

Ques 10: Which type of the following soils retains maximum water?

(a) Sandy soil

(b) Clayey soil

(c) Loamy soil

(d) Rocky soil

Ans: b

Explanation: Clayey soil retains maximum water. Clay soil has small, fine particles, which is why it retains the most amount of water.