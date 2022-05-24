UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam Schedule Released: Check Exam Dates, Shift Timings, Exam Pattern

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the UPSC Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service 2022 Exam to fill up 24 vacancies in the Indian Economic Service and 29 Vacancies in the Indian Statistical Service. The UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam will be held over a span of 3 days. The UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2022 will be available 3 weeks before the commencement of the Exam.

The UPSC IES ISS 2022 Scheme of Examination will include Part-I Written Exam that will carry a maximum of 1000 marks in the subjects and Part-II viva voice that will carry a maximum of 200 marks. Candidates who qualify in the Part-I Written Exam will be called for Part-II Viva Voice by the Commission.

In this article, we have shared the UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam Schedule: Exam Dates & Shift Timings.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Release of UPSC IES ISS Notification 2021 6th April 2022 Application Start Date 6th April 2022 Application End Date 26th April 2022 (6 PM) Application Withdrawal Date 4th May 2022 to 10th May 2022 (6 PM) UPSC IES ISS 2022 Admit Card Release Date 3 weeks before the Exam UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam Date 24th, 25th, 26th June 2022

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam Pattern

Indian Economic Service (IES)

Subject Maximum Marks Duration General English 100 3 Hours General Studies 100 3 Hours General Economics-I 200 3 Hours General Economics-II 200 3 Hours General Economics-III 200 3 Hours Indian Economics 200 3 Hours Overall 1000 Marks 3 Hours each

Indian Statistical Service (ISS)

Subject Maximum Marks Duration General English 100 3 Hours General Studies 100 3 Hours Statistics-I (Objective) 200 3 Hours Statistics-II (Objective) 200 3 Hours Statistics-III (Descriptive) 200 3 Hours Statistics-IV (Descriptive) 200 3 Hours Overall 1000 Marks 3 Hours each

Important NOTES:

(i) Statistics I & II will be of Objective Type Questions (80 questions with maximum marks of 200 in each paper) to be attempted in 120 minutes.

(ii) Statistics III and IV will be of Descriptive Type having Short Answer/ Small Problems Questions (50%) and Long Answer and Comprehension problem questions (50%). At least one Short Answer and One Long Answer Question from each section is compulsory. In Statistics-IV, there will be SEVEN Sections in the paper. Candidates have to choose any TWO Sections out of them. All Sections will carry equal marks.

(iii) The papers on General English and General Studies, common to both Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service will be of subjective type.

(iv) All other papers of Indian Economic Service will be of subjective type. The question papers in all subjects in Indian Economic Service Examination and in Indian Statistical Service Examination will be of Conventional (essay) type except in Statistics Paper I and Statistics Paper II which are Objective Type Papers.

(v) All question papers must be answered in English; question papers will be set in English only.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam Schedule: Exam Dates & Shift Timings

Date of Commencement of Examination 24th June 2022 Duration of Examination Three Days