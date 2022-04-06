UPSC IES ISS 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Detailed, Age Limit, Vacancies, How to Apply

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Eligibility: The Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications from eligible Indian candidates for the UPSC Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination 2022. Interested candidates can apply online for the UPSC IES ISS 2022 from today 6th April 2022 till 26th April 2022. UPSC aims to fill up 24 vacancies in the Indian Economic Service and 29 Vacancies in the Indian Statistical Service. In this article, we have shared the UPSC Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination (IES ISS) 2022 Exam Date, Admit Card, Vacancy, Eligibility, Age Limitation, Educational Qualification & How to Apply.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Release of UPSC IES ISS Notification 2021 6th April 2022 Application Start Date 6th April 2022 Application End Date 26th April 2022 (6 PM) Application Withdrawal Date 4th May 2022 to 10th May 2022 (6 PM) UPSC IES ISS 2022 Admit Card Release Date 3 weeks before the Exam UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam Date 24th June 2022

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Vacancies

The approximate number of vacancies in the Junior Time Scale of the Services is given below:

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Vacancies No. of Vacancies Indian Economic Service 24 Indian Statistical Service 29

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Eligibility Criteria

All candidates for the UPSC IES ISS 2022 should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination.

Nationality

A candidate must be either:

(a) a citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

(e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, and Ethiopia or from Vietnam with the intention of permanently setting in India.

A candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d), and (e) should provide a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

(a) A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the 1st August 2022 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1992 and not later than 1st August 2001.

Age Limit Relaxation

Category Age Limit Relaxation SC/ST 5 Years OBC 3 Years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities 10 Years Defence Services Personnel disabled in operations during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area 3 Years ex-servicemen including Commissioned Officers and ECOs/SSCOs who have rendered at least five years Military Service as on 1st August 2022 and have been released 5 Years ECOs/SSCOs who have completed an initial period of assignment of five years of Military Service as on 1st August, 2022 5 Years

Educational Qualifications

(i) A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a University incorporated by of an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes established by an Act Parliament or declared to be deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time.

(ii) A candidate for the Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates are required to apply Online using the link below or on the official website of UPSC. The applicants are advised to submit only single application. However, if due to any unavoidable situation, he/she submits another/multiple applications, then he/she must ensure that application with the higher RID is complete in all respects like applicants details, examination centre, photograph, signature, fee etc.

(ii) All candidates, whether already in Government Service, or in Government owned industrial undertakings or other similar organizations or in private employment should submit their applications direct to the Commission. Persons already in Government service, whether in a permanent or temporary capacity or as work charged employees other than casual or daily rated employees or those serving under Public Enterprises are however, required to inform in writing their Head of Office/Department that they have applied for the Examination.

(iii) While filling in his/her application form, the candidate should carefully decide about his/her choice for the centre for the Examination.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.

Note: Candidates should note that payment of examination fee can be made only through the modes prescribed above. Payment of fee through any other mode is neither valid nor acceptable. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Application Form