UPSC IES ISS Recruitment 2022: Check Salary, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotion, Vacancies

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Salary: The Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications from eligible Indian candidates for the UPSC Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination 2022. The online registration for the UPSC IES ISS 2022 is open till 26th April 2022. UPSC aims to fill up 24 vacancies in the Indian Economic Service and 29 Vacancies in the Indian Statistical Service. In this article, we have shared the UPSC Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination (IES ISS) 2022 Salary, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotion, Vacancies.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Release of UPSC IES ISS Notification 2021 6th April 2022 Application Start Date 6th April 2022 Application End Date 26th April 2022 (6 PM) Application Withdrawal Date 4th May 2022 to 10th May 2022 (6 PM) UPSC IES ISS 2022 Admit Card Release Date 3 weeks before the Exam UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam Date 24th June 2022

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Vacancies

The approximate number of vacancies in the Junior Time Scale of the Services is given below:

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Vacancies No. of Vacancies Indian Economic Service 24 Indian Statistical Service 29

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Salary/PayScale

Grade/Designation Pay Structure Duty Posts Higher Administrative Grade + (HAG +)/ Principal Adviser (Apex) Rs 80,000 (fixed) Higher Administrative Grade (HAG)/ Senior Economic Adviser/ Senior Adviser Rs 67,000- (annual increment @3%) – Rs 79,000 Senior Administrative Grade (SAG)/ Economic Adviser/ Adviser Pay Band-4: Rs 37,400-67,000 plus Grade Pay: Rs 10,000 Junior Administrative Grade (JAG)/ Joint Director/ Deputy Economic Adviser {including Non-Functional Selection Grade (NFSG)/ Director/ Additional Economic Adviser} Pay Band-3: Rs 15,600-39,100 plus Grade Pay: Rs 7,600 {Pay Band-4: Rs 37,400-67,000 plus Grade Pay: Rs 8,700} Senior Time Scale (STS)/ Deputy Director/ Assistant Economic Adviser/ Senior Research Officer Pay Band-3: Rs 15,600-39,100 plus Grade Pay: Rs 6,600 Junior Time Scale (JTS)/ Assistant Director/ Research Officer Pay Band-3: Rs 15,600-39,100 plus Grade Pay: Rs 5,400

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Allowances

Candidates posted in the UPSC Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service are offered allowances/perks in their pay structure. Allowances offered include:

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Transport Allowance (TA)

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Job Profile

The roles and responsibilities of IES/ISS Officers are as follows:

(i) Implementation of development policy and programmes, economic administration, economic advice, besides dealing with other areas such as economic reforms, price fixation, regulation, and monitoring and evaluation.

(ii) As an IES/ISS Officer, one is entrusted with decision-making in the rapidly globalizing environment. Amid the rapidly evolving reforms by the Government, the role of IES/ISS officers has gained much significance wherein they contribute largely towards policy making in social sectors.

(iii) IES/ISS officers play a crucial role in providing continuity and link in policy-making and gaining exposure to almost all sectors of government functioning which helps in playing a versatile role of an in-house economist with domain knowledge and experience.

(iv) As we go up in ranks from Junior Time Scale (JTS)/ Assistant Director/ Research Officer, the roles and responsibilities of particularly Economic Advisors comprise closely involved in the economic reforms in the Ministry/Department to which they are posted. The officers will be required to advise the concerned Ministries/Departments on a continuous basis on all policy matters and also have valuable inputs on internal and external economics management and facilitate reforms in the fields/sectors concerned.

(v) The Officers in the capacity of Economic Advisors would provide the Ministries/Department with inputs on all policy-related matters, and their economic implications. The Officer will be responsible for monitoring and evaluating the policy parameters from the economic angle laid down in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.

(vi) They will also be entrusted with assisting the Ministry of Finance in preparing the annual or any other periodical statement required for complying with the provisions of said Act. The Officers in the capacity of Economic Advisors will be consulted by the Ministries/Departments before finalization of their Annual Plan Budgets.

(vii) The Officers in the capacity of Economic Advisors will be posted to different Ministries/Departments wherein they will be required to interact with the Chief Economic Adviser in the Department of Economic Affairs on a continuous basis for ensuring that policy pursed by individual Ministries/Departments is consistent with the overall direction of economic policy contained in the Union Budget, Five-Year Plans, etc.

(viii) The Officers in the role of Economic Advisors will be responsible for ensuring that economic implications of policy changes are comprehensively analysed. They will also be responsible for facilitating individual Ministries/Departments to spearhead reforms in the direction envisaged by the Government.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 Application Form