UPSC IES Admit Card 2021 Soon: Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam Time Table Out @upsc.gov.in

UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation,has published a notice regarding the exam date for Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS). As per notice, UPSC IES Exam is scheduled to be held on 16 July 2021 and 17 July. Hence, UPSC IES Admit Card is expected anytime soon on official website - upsc.gov.in.
UPSC IES Exam will be held as follow:
|
Date and Time
|
Subject
|
Time
|
16 July 2021
|
General English (Descriptive)
|
9 AM to 12 Noon
|
General Studies (Descriptive)
|
2 PM to 12 Noon
|
17 July 2021
|
General Economics - I (Descriptive)
|
9 AM to 12 Noon
|
Statistics - I
|
9 AM to 11 AM
|
General Economics - II (Descriptive)
|
2 PM to 5 PM
|
Statistics - II
|
2 PM to 4 PM
|
18 July 2021
|
General Economics III
|
9 AM to 12 Noon
|
Statistics- III
|
9 AM to 12 Noon
|
Indian Economics
|
2 PM to 5 PM
|
Statistics- IV
|
2 PM to 5 PM
UPSC IES Exam Pattern
The exam will be 6 papers of 1000 marks as follow
|
Paper
|
Paper Type
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Paper 1 - General English
|
Subjective Type
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
Paper 2 - General Hindi
|
Subjective Type
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
Paper 3 - General Economics-I
|
Subjective Type
|
200
|
3 Hours
|
Paper 4 - General Economics-II
|
Subjective Type
|
200
|
3 Hours
|
Paper 5 - General Economics-III
|
Subjective Type
|
200
|
3 Hours
|
Paper 6 - Indian Economics
|
Subjective Type
|
200
|
3 Hours
UPSC ISS Exam Pattern
The exam will be 6 papers of 1000 marks:
|
Paper
|
Paper Type
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Paper 1 - General English
|
Subjective Type
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
Paper 2 - General Hindi
|
Subjective Type
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
Paper 3 - Statistics-I
|
Objective Type
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
Paper 4 - Statistics-II
|
Objective Type
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
Paper 5 - Statistics-III
|
Descriptive Type
|
200
|
3 Hours
|
Paper 6 - Statistics-IV
|
Descriptive Type
|
200
|
3 Hours
- There will be negative marking
- All question must be answered in English
- The question papers in all subjects will be of Conventional (essay) type except in Statistics Paper I and Statistics Paper II which are Objective Type Papers.
- Statistics III and IV will be of Descriptive Type having Short Answer/ Small Problems Questions (50%) and Long Answer and Comprehension problem questions (50%). At least one Short Answer and One Long Answer Question from each section is compulsory.
- In Statistics-IV, there will be SEVEN Sections in the paper. Candidates have to choose any TWO Sections out of them. All Sections will carry equal mark
- Statistics I & II will have 80 questions
UPSC had published the IES/ISS Notification on 07 April 2021. Candidates were invited to apply online for the exam from 07 April 2021 to 27 April 2021.