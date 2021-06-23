UPSC IES Admit Card 2021 Soon: Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam Time Table Out @upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation,has published a notice regarding the exam date for Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS)

UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation,has published a notice regarding the exam date for Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS). As per notice, UPSC IES Exam is scheduled to be held on 16 July 2021 and 17 July. Hence, UPSC IES Admit Card is expected anytime soon on official website - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES Exam will be held as follow:

Date and Time Subject Time 16 July 2021 General English (Descriptive) 9 AM to 12 Noon General Studies (Descriptive) 2 PM to 12 Noon 17 July 2021 General Economics - I (Descriptive) 9 AM to 12 Noon Statistics - I 9 AM to 11 AM General Economics - II (Descriptive) 2 PM to 5 PM Statistics - II 2 PM to 4 PM 18 July 2021 General Economics III 9 AM to 12 Noon Statistics- III 9 AM to 12 Noon Indian Economics 2 PM to 5 PM Statistics- IV 2 PM to 5 PM

UPSC IES Exam Pattern

The exam will be 6 papers of 1000 marks as follow

Paper Paper Type Marks Time Paper 1 - General English Subjective Type 100 3 Hours Paper 2 - General Hindi Subjective Type 100 3 Hours Paper 3 - General Economics-I Subjective Type 200 3 Hours Paper 4 - General Economics-II Subjective Type 200 3 Hours Paper 5 - General Economics-III Subjective Type 200 3 Hours Paper 6 - Indian Economics Subjective Type 200 3 Hours

UPSC ISS Exam Pattern

The exam will be 6 papers of 1000 marks:

Paper Paper Type Marks Time Paper 1 - General English Subjective Type 100 3 Hours Paper 2 - General Hindi Subjective Type 100 3 Hours Paper 3 - Statistics-I Objective Type 200 2 Hours Paper 4 - Statistics-II Objective Type 200 2 Hours Paper 5 - Statistics-III Descriptive Type 200 3 Hours Paper 6 - Statistics-IV Descriptive Type 200 3 Hours

There will be negative marking All question must be answered in English The question papers in all subjects will be of Conventional (essay) type except in Statistics Paper I and Statistics Paper II which are Objective Type Papers. Statistics III and IV will be of Descriptive Type having Short Answer/ Small Problems Questions (50%) and Long Answer and Comprehension problem questions (50%). At least one Short Answer and One Long Answer Question from each section is compulsory. In Statistics-IV, there will be SEVEN Sections in the paper. Candidates have to choose any TWO Sections out of them. All Sections will carry equal mark Statistics I & II will have 80 questions

UPSC had published the IES/ISS Notification on 07 April 2021. Candidates were invited to apply online for the exam from 07 April 2021 to 27 April 2021.