UPSC IES Admit Card 2021 Soon: Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam Time Table Out @upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation,has published a notice regarding the exam date for Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS)

Created On: Jun 23, 2021 20:02 IST
UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation,has published a notice regarding the exam date for Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS). As per notice, UPSC IES Exam is scheduled to be held on 16 July 2021 and 17 July. Hence, UPSC IES Admit Card is expected anytime soon on official website - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES Exam will be held as follow:

 

Date and Time

Subject

Time

16 July 2021

General English (Descriptive)

9 AM to 12 Noon

General Studies (Descriptive)

2 PM to 12 Noon

17 July 2021

 

General Economics - I (Descriptive)

9 AM to 12 Noon

Statistics - I

9 AM to 11 AM

General Economics - II (Descriptive)

2 PM to  5 PM

Statistics - II

2 PM to 4 PM

18 July 2021

General Economics III

9 AM to 12 Noon

Statistics- III

9 AM to 12 Noon

Indian Economics

2 PM to 5 PM

Statistics- IV

2 PM to 5 PM

UPSC IES ISS Exam Notice

UPSC IES Exam Pattern

The exam will be 6 papers of 1000 marks as follow

Paper

Paper Type

Marks

Time

Paper 1 - General English

Subjective Type

100

3 Hours

Paper 2 - General Hindi

Subjective Type

100

3 Hours

Paper 3 -  General Economics-I

Subjective Type

200

3 Hours

Paper 4 -  General Economics-II

Subjective Type

200

3 Hours

Paper 5 - General Economics-III

Subjective  Type

200

3 Hours

Paper 6 - Indian Economics

Subjective Type

200

3 Hours

UPSC ISS Exam Pattern

The exam will be 6 papers of 1000 marks:

Paper

Paper Type

Marks

Time

Paper 1 - General English

Subjective Type

100

3 Hours

Paper 2 - General Hindi

Subjective Type

100

3 Hours

Paper 3 -  Statistics-I

Objective Type

200

2 Hours

Paper 4 -  Statistics-II

Objective Type

200

2 Hours

Paper 5 - Statistics-III

Descriptive Type

200

3 Hours

Paper 6 - Statistics-IV

Descriptive Type

200

3 Hours
  1. There will be negative marking
  2. All question must be answered in English
  3. The question papers in all subjects will be of Conventional (essay) type except in Statistics Paper I and Statistics Paper II which are Objective Type Papers.
  4. Statistics III and  IV will  be  of  Descriptive Type having Short Answer/ Small Problems Questions (50%) and Long  Answer and Comprehension problem questions (50%). At least one Short Answer and One Long Answer Question from each section is compulsory.
  5. In Statistics-IV, there will be SEVEN Sections in the paper. Candidates have to choose any TWO Sections out of them. All Sections will carry equal mark
  6. Statistics I & II will  have 80 questions

UPSC had published the IES/ISS Notification on 07 April 2021. Candidates were invited to apply online for the exam from 07 April 2021 to 27 April 2021.

