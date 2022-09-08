UPSC IES ISS DAF 2022 (Released) @upsc.gov.in, Apply Till Sep 16, Check Link Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the details schedule to fill the Detailed Application form for the IES/ISS Examinations 2022 on its official website-upsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

UPSC IES ISS DAF 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the details schedule to fill the Detailed Application form for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the written examination for the above post can fill the Detailed Application form for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022 through the official website-upsc.gov.in.

Direct Link to Fill the DAF





Last date to fill the Detailed Application form for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations is 16 September 2022.

All those candidates who have successfully qualified in the UPSC IES ISS Exam 2022 for the next round will have to fill up their applications through the online mode at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of written result for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations will be required to upload scanned copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of claims made in the on-line application.

You can download the UPSC IES ISS DAF 2022from the official website after following these steps given below.



How to Download: UPSC IES ISS DAF 2022