UPSC IES ISS Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Promotion

UPSC IES ISS Salary 2023: The UPSC IES ISS salary package comprises essential elements like basic pay and allowances as per the rules of the commission. The Union Public Service Commission will invite online applications from eligible candidates who are willing to participate in the upcoming Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2023. The UPSC IES ISS Application Form 2023 is expected to be available from will remain active from 19th April to 9th May 2023 and the written exam is likely to be held on 23rd June 2023.

Thus, all the candidates who will be applying for the exam should be well-versed with the UPSC IES ISS salary structure along with the roles & responsibilities to get an idea of the remuneration and other important factors. There are many factors involved in the UPSC IES ISS salary that every candidate should be familiar with. In this blog, we have shared complete the salary of UPSC Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service including pay scale, vacancy, job profile, and career growth.

UPSC IES ISS Calendar 2023

Check the important dates for the UPSC IES ISS recruitment process below;

Events Dates (Tentative) Notification Release Date April 2023 Online Application Registration Start Date April 2023 Admit Card Release Date To be updated soon UPSC IES ISS 2023 Exam Date 23rd June 2023

UPSC IES ISS Vacancy 2023

The Union Public Service Commission will update the UPSC IES ISS Vacancy on the official notification PDF as and when released on the official portal. Till then, the candidates can check the previous year’s UPSC IES ISS vacancy details for reference purposes.

Post Name UPSC IES ISS 2023 Vacancies UPSC IES ISS 2022 Vacancies Indian Economic Service To be updated soon 24 Indian Statistical Service To be updated soon 29

UPSC IES ISS Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

UPSC IES ISS 2023 Salary/PayScale

Candidates can check the table to know the pay scale/salary structure of UPSC Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service discussed below:

Grade/Designation Pay Structure Duty Posts Higher Administrative Grade + (HAG +)/ Principal Adviser (Apex) Rs 80,000 (fixed) Higher Administrative Grade (HAG)/ Senior Economic Adviser/ Senior Adviser Rs 67,000- (annual increment @3%) – Rs 79,000 Senior Administrative Grade (SAG)/ Economic Adviser/ Adviser Pay Band-4: Rs 37,400-67,000 plus Grade Pay: Rs 10,000 Junior Administrative Grade (JAG)/ Joint Director/ Deputy Economic Adviser{including Non-Functional Selection Grade (NFSG)/ Director/ Additional Economic Adviser} Pay Band-3: Rs 15,600-39,100 plus Grade Pay: Rs 7,600 {Pay Band-4: Rs 37,400-67,000 plus Grade Pay: Rs 8,700} Senior Time Scale (STS)/ Deputy Director/ Assistant Economic Adviser/ Senior Research Officer Pay Band-3: Rs 15,600-39,100 plus Grade Pay: Rs 6,600 Junior Time Scale (JTS)/ Assistant Director/ Research Officer Pay Band-3: Rs 15,600-39,100 plus Grade Pay: Rs 5,400

UPSC IES ISS 2023 Allowances

Along with the UPSC IES ISS Salary, the selected candidates will also receive certain perks and benefits as a part of the salary structure. Check the list of allowances below:

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Transport Allowance (TA)

UPSC IES ISS Job Profile 2023

The UPSC IES ISS roles and responsibilities are shared below:

They are responsible for implementing the development policy and programs, economic administration, economic advice, etc. Also, they need to deal with other areas like economic reforms, price fixation, regulation, and tracking and assessment.

As per the UPSC IES ISS Job Profile, the officers play an important part in giving continuity and link in policy-making and receiving exposure to all the government functioning sectors.

The roles and responsibilities of an IES/ISS Officer are also to make decision-making in the changing globalizing environment and make a huge contribution towards policy making in social sectors.

The roles and responsibilities of officers in the rank of Junior Time Scale (JTS)/ Assistant Director/ Research Officeris particularly Economic Advisors who participate in the economic reforms in the Ministry/Department to which they have got job postings.

The Officers serving as the Economic Advisors need to submit all the inputs on all policy-related areas and their economic implications to the Ministries/Departments.

They will also get the responsibility of providing assistance to the Ministry of Finance in the preparation of the annual or any other periodical statement as needed for complying with the provisions of said Act.

The IES/ISS Officers working as Economic Advisors should make sure that proper analysis of the economic implications of policy changes is done.

UPSC IES ISS Career Growth and Promotion

There is a good scope for career growth for the aspirants who will clear the UPSC Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service examination. Upon the successful completion of the probation period, they will receive various allowances, incentives, and promotions opportunities based on their work performance and experience.