UPSC IES, ISS Topper List 2025 Out: Check Name and Roll Number Wise Toppers with Marks

UPSC IES & ISS 2025 Topper List: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results for the Indian Economical Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) examination 2025 on the official website of UPSC. The interview was held in September 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the interview stage will only be eligible for the final merit list. Candidates can check the UPSC IES and ISS results by visiting the official website of UPSC.
UPSC IES/ISS 2025 Topper List
The UPSC has conducted the IES and ISS examination from June 20-22, 2025. The candidates who have qualified the written examination will be called in for the Interview/ Personality Test. The Interview was conducted in the month of September 2025 and the final results have been declared now on the official website- www.upsc.gov.in. Kashish Kasana has topped the Indian Statistical Examination (ISS) 2025. While Mohit Aggarwal Nadbaiwalla has topped the Indian Economic Service (IES) Examination.
UPSC Economic Services 2025 Topper List
The UPSC IES exam is topped by Mohit Aggarwal Nadbaiwalla. Candidates who have appeared for the interview can check the UPSC IES Topper List below:
|
S.No.
|
Roll Number
|
Name of the candidate
|
1
|
0870183
|
Mohit Agarwal Nadbaiwala
|
2
|
0270134
|
Urja Raheja
|
3
|
0870379
|
Gautam Mishra
|
4
|
0871414
|
Prashant Kumar
|
5
|
0870561
|
Saurabh Yadav
|
6
|
0570213
|
Shivangi Yadav
|
7
|
1170098
|
Abhishek Nehra
|
8
|
0570299
|
Mayuresh Bharat Waghmare
|
9
|
1170171
|
Sambhav Patni
|
10
|
0870782
|
Vijay Kumar
Download UPSC IES Topper List 2025 PDF
UPSC ISS 2025 Topper List
Kashish Kasana has topped the UPSC Indian Statistical Services (ISS) exam 2025. A total of 35 candidates have been selected for the ISS services. Here’s a list of Top 10 candidates selected for the ISS 2025.
|
S.No.
|
Roll Number
|
Name of the candidate
|
1
|
0881334
|
Kashish Kasana
|
2
|
2680055
|
Akash Kumar Sharma
|
3
|
0680100
|
Subhendu Ghosh
|
4
|
1180045
|
Pragya Pathak
|
5
|
1180315
|
Alok Singh
|
6
|
1180163
|
Ayushi Patwa
|
7
|
2681063
|
Madhu Singh
|
8
|
2680751
|
Vibha Mishra
|
9
|
0881022
|
Ankit Tanwar
|
10
|
0880074
|
Praveen Kumar A
Download the UPSC ISS 2025 Topper List PDF
How to Download the UPSC IES/ISS 2025 Topper List
Candidates who have appeared for the Interview stage of the UPSC IES/ISS examination 2025 can follow the simple steps given below to download the topper list for both the services.
-
Visit the official website of UPSC- www.upsc.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, in the Examination section, select Indian Economic Service-Indian Statistical Services Examination 2025.
-
A new page will open containing all the links related to the exam like notification, instructions, question paper, written exam result, final result, etc. You have to click on the final result either for IES or ISS.
-
Download the result PDF which contains number of vacancies, toppers name with roll numbers, etc.
-
Save this PDF for future reference.
