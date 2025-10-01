UPSC IES, ISS Topper List 2025 Out: Check Name and Roll Number Wise Toppers with Marks

RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 1, 2025, 13:41 IST

UPSC IES & ISS 2025 Topper List: The UPSC has released the UPSC IES/ ISS 2025 result 2025 on the official website- www.upsc.gov.in. Mohit Aggarwal Nadbaiwala topped the UPSC IES exam, while Kashish Kasana topped the UPSC ISS exam. Candidates can check the UPSC IES and ISS Topper’s name, topper’s list, steps to download the topper list, etc on this page.

UPSC IES/ISS 2025 Topper List OUT
UPSC IES/ISS 2025 Topper List OUT

UPSC IES & ISS 2025 Topper List: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results for the Indian Economical Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) examination 2025 on the official website of UPSC. The interview was held in September 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the interview stage will only be eligible for the final merit list. Candidates can check the UPSC IES and ISS results by visiting the official website of UPSC.

UPSC IES/ISS 2025 Topper List

The UPSC has conducted the IES and ISS examination from June 20-22, 2025. The candidates who have qualified the written examination will be called in for the Interview/ Personality Test. The Interview was conducted in the month of September 2025 and the final results have been declared now on the official website- www.upsc.gov.in. Kashish Kasana has topped the Indian Statistical Examination (ISS) 2025. While Mohit Aggarwal Nadbaiwalla has topped the Indian Economic Service (IES) Examination.

UPSC Economic Services 2025 Topper List

The UPSC IES exam is topped by Mohit Aggarwal Nadbaiwalla. Candidates who have appeared for the interview can check the UPSC IES Topper List below:

S.No.

Roll Number

Name of the candidate

1

0870183

Mohit Agarwal Nadbaiwala

2

0270134

Urja Raheja

3

0870379

Gautam Mishra

4

0871414

Prashant Kumar

5

0870561

Saurabh Yadav

6

0570213

Shivangi Yadav

7

1170098

Abhishek Nehra

8

0570299

Mayuresh Bharat Waghmare

9

1170171

Sambhav Patni

10

0870782

Vijay Kumar

Download UPSC IES Topper List 2025 PDF

UPSC ISS 2025 Topper List

Kashish Kasana has topped the UPSC Indian Statistical Services (ISS) exam 2025. A total of 35 candidates have been selected for the ISS services. Here’s a list of Top 10 candidates selected for the ISS 2025.

S.No.

Roll Number

Name of the candidate

1

0881334

Kashish Kasana

2

2680055

Akash Kumar Sharma

3

0680100

Subhendu Ghosh

4

1180045

Pragya Pathak

5

1180315

Alok Singh

6

1180163

Ayushi Patwa

7

2681063

Madhu Singh

8

2680751

Vibha Mishra

9

0881022

Ankit Tanwar

10

0880074

Praveen Kumar A

Download the UPSC ISS 2025 Topper List PDF

How to Download the UPSC IES/ISS 2025 Topper List

Candidates who have appeared for the Interview stage of the UPSC IES/ISS examination 2025 can follow the simple steps given below to download the topper list for both the services.

  • Visit the official website of UPSC- www.upsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, in the Examination section, select Indian Economic Service-Indian Statistical Services Examination 2025.

  • A new page will open containing all the links related to the exam like notification, instructions, question paper, written exam result, final result, etc. You have to click on the final result either for IES or ISS.

  • Download the result PDF which contains number of vacancies, toppers name with roll numbers, etc.

  • Save this PDF for future reference.

