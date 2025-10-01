UPSC IES, ISS Topper List 2025 Out: Check Name and Roll Number Wise Toppers with Marks

UPSC IES & ISS 2025 Topper List: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results for the Indian Economical Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) examination 2025 on the official website of UPSC. The interview was held in September 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the interview stage will only be eligible for the final merit list. Candidates can check the UPSC IES and ISS results by visiting the official website of UPSC.

UPSC IES/ISS 2025 Topper List

The UPSC has conducted the IES and ISS examination from June 20-22, 2025. The candidates who have qualified the written examination will be called in for the Interview/ Personality Test. The Interview was conducted in the month of September 2025 and the final results have been declared now on the official website- www.upsc.gov.in. Kashish Kasana has topped the Indian Statistical Examination (ISS) 2025. While Mohit Aggarwal Nadbaiwalla has topped the Indian Economic Service (IES) Examination.