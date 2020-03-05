UPSC IFS Final Result 2019-20 Declared@upsc.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

UPSC IFS Final Result 2019-20 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2019 Result on its official website. Now candidates appeared for the IFS exam can check their result on the official website of UPSC - https://www.upsc.gov.in.

According to the result declared by the UPSC, a total of 88 candidates have been recommended against the total of 90 reported vacancies under UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination, 2019.

Selection has been based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2019 which was held in December 2019. Candidates selected in the written examination were appeared for the interviews for Personality Test held in February, 2020. Based on their performances, UPSC has release the result of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service.

The mark sheets of candidates are likely to be made available on the Commission’s website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of the result.

Direct Link for UPSC IFS Final Result 2019-20



UPSC IFS Final Result 2019-20 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. https://www.upsc.gov.in.

Go to the What’s New section available on the home page.

Click on the link Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2019 Final Result given on the Home Page.

Candidates can get the PDF of the desired result appeared on the new window.

You can take Print Out of your Result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for latest updates regarding the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2019. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.