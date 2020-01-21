UPSC IFS Mains 2019 DAF Online Application 2 out, Apply Online from 21 Jan @upsc.gov.in, Interview from 10 Feb

UPSC IFS Mains 2019 DAF Online Application: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released IFS Mains 2019 DAF Online Application Form 2 at its official website. Candidates who have qualified IFS Mains 2019 exam can fill up the detailed application form for personality test/interview round.

The online application link for UPSC IFS Mains 2019 DAF 2 will be activated from 21 January 2020 to 28 January 2020. Candidates can directly apply to the online application following the instructions given in this article.

UPSC IFS Interview Round 2020 is scheduled to be held from 10 February to 14 February 2020 at the office of Union Public Service Commission. The interview round or personality test will be conducted in two shifts. i.e. Morning and Afternoon. Candidates can check the list of selected roll numbers on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

All those candidates who have been shortlisted for UPSC IFS 2020 Interview round shall be required to mandatorily indicate the order of preferences of Zones/Cadres in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) before the commencement of the personality/interview round.

Candidates will have to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only) EWS Annexure (for EWS category only), etc. in the online detailed application form available at the UPSC website.

UPSC IFS Mains 2019 DAF Online Application



UPSC IFS 2020 Interview Schedule



