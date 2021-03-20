UPSC Lateral Recruitment 2021 for Deputy Secretary Level Posts: Apply Online @upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Lateral Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Secretary Level Officers in different Ministries/Departments on Contract Basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 3 May 2021

UPSC Lateral Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Deputy Secretary(Intellectual Property Rights) - 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016) - 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission) - 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Environment Policy) - 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Food Processing), Ministry of Food Processing Industries- 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Manufacturing Sector), Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises- 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Urban Water Management) - 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Mining Legislation and Policy) - 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Sagarmala and PPP), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways - 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Electricity Distribution), Ministry of Power - 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Rural Livelihood) - 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Information Technologies) - 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Iron/Steel Industry) - 1 Post

UPSC Lateral Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Secretary(Intellectual Property Rights) - LLB with specialization in Intellectual Property Rights from a recognized University /Institution.

Deputy Secretary (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016) - Charted Accountant (CA)/ Company Secretary (CS)/ Cost and Management Accountant (CMA)/ Bachelor of Law (LLB) /Masters’ in Business Administration (MBA) from recognized University /Institution.

Deputy Secretary (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission) - Master’s degree from a recognized

University or Institution.

Deputy Secretary (Environment Policy) - Master’s Degree or B.E./B.Tech. from a recognized University /Institution.

Deputy Secretary (Food Processing), Ministry of Food Processing Industries- B.E./B.Tech in Food Technology/ Food Engineering/ Agricultural Engineering/ Chemical Engineering Or Bachelor’s Degree in Biotechnology/ Dairying/ Fisheries/ Animal Husbandry from a recognized University/ Institution.

Deputy Secretary (Manufacturing Sector), Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises- B.E./B.Tech from a recognized University/ Institution.

Deputy Secretary (Urban Water Management) - B.E/B.Tech in Civil/Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.

Deputy Secretary (Mining Legislation and Policy) - B.E. /B.Tech in Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.’ OR Master’s Degree in Business Administration/Economics from a recognized University /Institution.

Deputy Secretary (Sagarmala and PPP), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways - B.E/B.Tech or Master’s Degree in Commerce from a recognized University/Institution.

Deputy Secretary (Electricity Distribution), Ministry of Power -B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.

Deputy Secretary (Rural Livelihood) - Master’s Degree from a recognized University/ Institution.

Deputy Secretary (Information Technologies) - Masters Degree in Computer Science or B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology from a recognized University /Institute; Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) / Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from a recognized University /Institute.

Deputy Secretary (Iron/Steel Industry) - M.E./M.Tech from a recognized University/Institute; Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) / Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from a recognized University/Institute.

Download UPSC Lateral Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

UPSC Lateral Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before 3 May 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.