UPSC Mechanical Engineering Syllabus for IAS Mains: PDF Download

UPSC Mechanical Engineering Syllabus: Download the UPSC CSE Mechanical Engineering Optional Syllabus PDF, check the paper-wise important topics for Papers 1 & 2 along with the best strategy and books.

UPSC Mechanical Engineering Syllabus: Mechanical Engineering is a popular optional subject in the UPSC Mains exam. Aspirants who have studied mechanical engineering in graduation/post-graduation often pick this optional subject. Additionally, scoring well in the optional subject will boost the overall ranking of the UPSC aspirants.

Candidates should follow the UPSC syllabus for Mechanical Engineering to reshape their preparation strategy. Going by the past 5 years' statistics, approximately 150-220 candidates choose Mechanical Engineering optional subject, and the success rate hovers around 10%.

Candidates must follow the Mechanical Engineering Syllabus for UPSC when preparing for the civil service exam to cover all relevant topics. As per the previous UPSC exam analysis, it is found that the difficulty level of the UPSC Mechanical Engineering optional subjects will be moderate.

In this article, we have shared the UPSC Mechanical Engineering Syllabus PDF for Mains, along with question weightage, preparation tips, and best books.

UPSC Mechanical Engineering Syllabus PDF

The UPSC Mechanical Engineering optional syllabus consists of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. The maximum mark for the UPSC Mechanical Engineering subject is 500 marks, with each paper for 250 marks. Aspirants must download the UPSC Mechanical Engineering Syllabus PDF for Papers 1 and 2 to cover all the aspects of the exam. Download the topic-wise UPSC Mechanical Engineering Syllabus PDF for papers 1 and 2 shared below.

UPSC IAS Mechanical Engineering Syllabus Download PDF

UPSC Mechanical Engineering Optional Syllabus For IAS Mains

The UPSC Mechanical Engineering Optional Syllabus comprises two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates should follow the topic-wise UPSC Mechanical Engineering syllabus for main optional papers 1 and 2 before commencing their preparation.

UPSC Mechanical Engineering Syllabus for Paper 1

The UPSC Mechanical Engineering Paper I syllabus covers topics like Mechanics, Engineering Materials, Theory of Machines, and Manufacturing Science, etc. Check the topic-wise UPSC Mechanical Engineering Optional Syllabus for Paper I below.

Mechanics :

1.1 Mechanics of Rigid Bodies :

Equations of equilibrium in space and its application; first and second moments of area; simple problems on friction; kinematics of particles for plane motion; elementary particle dynamics.

1.2 Mechanics of Deformable Bodies :

Generalized Hooke’s law and its application; design problems on axial stress, shear stress and bearing stress; material properties for dynamic loading; bending shear and stresses in beams; determination of principle stresses and strains-analytical and graphical; compound and combined stresses; bi-axial stresses thin walled pressure vessel; material behaviour and design factors for dynamic load; design of circular shafts for bending and torsional load only; deflection of beam for statically determinate problems; theories of failure.

Engineering Materials :

Basic concepts on structure of solids, common ferrous and non-ferrous materials and their applications; heat-treatment of steels; non-metals plastics, cermics, composite materials and nano-materials.

Theory of Machines :

Kinematic and dynamic analysis of plane mechanisms. Cams, Gears and epicyclic gear trains, flywheels, governors, balancing of rigid rotors, balancing of single and multicylinder engines, linear vibration analysis of mechanical systems (single degree of freedom), Critical speeds and whirling of shafts.

Manufacturing Science :

4.1 Manufacturing Process:

Machine tool engineering - Merhant’s force analysis: Taylor’s tool life equation; conventional machining; NC and CNC machining process; jigs and fixtures. Non-conventional machining-EDM, ECM, ultrasonic, water jet machining etc.; application of lasers and plasmas; energy rate calculations. Forming and welding processes-standard processes. Metrology-concept of fits and tolerances; tools and gauges; comparators; inspection of length; position; profile and surface finish.

4.2 Manufacturing Management: System design: factory location—simple OR models; plant layout-methods based; applications of engineering economic analysis and break-even analysis for product selection, process selection and capacity planning; predetermined time standards.

System planning; forecasting methods based on regression and decomposition, design and balancing of multi-model and stochastic assembly lines; inventory management-probabilistic inventory models for order time and order quantity determination; JIT systems; strategic sourcing; managing inter-plant logistics. System operations and control: Scheduling algorithms for job shops; applications of statistical methods for product and process quality control applications of control charts for mean, range, per cent defective, number of defectives and defects per unit; quality cost systems; management of resources, organizations

UPSC Mechanical Engineering Syllabus for Paper 2

The UPSC Mechanical Engineering Paper II Syllabus focuses on topics like Thermodynamics, Gas Dynamics Turbine, Heat Transfer, Engines, Steam Engineering, and Refrigeration and Air-conditioning. Check the topic-wise UPSC Mechanical Engineering Optional Syllabus PDF for Paper II below.

Thermodynamics, Gas Dynamics Turbine :

1.1 Basic concept of First-law and Second law of Thermodynamics; concept of entropy and reversibility; availability and unavailability and irreversibility.

1.2 Classification and properties of fluids; incompressible and compressible fluids flows; effect of Mach number and compressibility; continuity momentum and energy equations; normal and oblique shocks; one dimensional isentropic flow; flow or fluids in duct with frictions that transfer.

1.3 Flow through fans, blowers and compressors; axial and centrifugal flow configuration; design of fans and compressors; single problems compresses and turbine cascade; open and closed cycle gas turbines; work done in the gas turbine; reheat and regenerators.

Heat Transfer :

2.1 Conduction heat transfer—general conduction equation-Laplace, Poisson and Fourier equations; Fourier law of conduction; one dimensional steady state heat conduction applied to simple wall, solid and hollow cylinder and spheres.

2.2 Convection heat transfer—Newton’s law of convection; free and forces convection; heat transfer during laminar and turbulent flow of an incompressible fluid over a flat plate; concepts of Nusselt number, hydrodynamic and thermal boundary layer their thickness; Prandtl number; analogy between heat and momentum transfer—Reynolds, Colbum, Prandtl analogies; heat transfer during laminar and turbulent flow through horizontal tubes; free convection from horizontal and vertical plates.

2.3 Black body radiation—basic radiation laws such as Stefan-boltzman, Planck distribution, Wein’s displacement etc.

2.4 Basic heat exchanger analysis; classification of heat exchangers.

Engines :

3.1 Classification, themodynamic cycles of operation; determination of break power, indicated power, mechanical efficiency, heat balance sheet, interpretation of performance characteristics, petrol, gas and diesel engines.

3.2 Combustion in SI and CI engines, normal and abnormal combustion; effect of working parameters on knocking, reduction of knocking; Forms of combustion chamber for SI and CI engines; rating of fuels; additives; emission.

3.3 Different systems of IC engines-fuels; lubricating; cooling and transmission systems. Alternate fuels in IC engines.

Steam Engineering :

4.1 Steam generation—modified Ranking cycle analysis; Modern steam boilers; steam at critical and supercritical pressures; draught equipment; natural and artificial draught; boiler fuels solid, liquid and gaseous fuels. Steam turbines—Principle; types; compounding; impulse and reaction turbines; axial thrust.

4.2 Steam nozzles—flow of steam in convergent and divergent nozzle pressure at throat for maximum discharge with different initial steam conditions such as wet, saturated and superheated, effect of variation of back pressure; supersaturated flow of steam in nozzles, Wilson line.

4.3 Rankine cycle with internal and external irreversibility; reheat factor; reheating and regeneration, methods of governing; back pressure and pass out turbines.

4.4 Steam power plants—combined cycle power generation; heat recovery steam generators (HRSG) fired and unfired, co-generation plants.

Refrigeration and Air-conditioning :

5.1 Vapour compression refrigeration cycle—cycle on p-H & T-s diagrams; ecofriendly refrigerants—R 134a. 123; Systems like evaporators, condensers, compressor, expansion devices. Simple vapour absorption systems.

5.2 Psychrometry—properties; processes; charts; sensible heating and cooling; humidification and dehumidification effective temperature; air-conditioning load calculation; simple duct design.

How to Prepare the UPSC Mechanical Engineering Syllabus?

Candidates must adhere to the UPSC Mechanical Engineering Syllabus with robust strategy and study materials. One must gain conceptual clarity in the fundamentals and core topics to score well in the exam. Here, we have shared the tips and tricks to cover the Mechanical Engineering syllabus for the UPSC exam efficiently.

Check the UPSC Mechanical Engineering optional syllabus thoroughly and create a list of topics based on their difficulty level and distribution of marks.

Choose expert-recommended books and study resources to prepare only the chapters that are important from the exam point of view.

Solve UPSC Mechanical Engineering's previous year's question paper to know chapters asked over past decades and their contribution to the marks weightage.

Prepare short notes when studying the UPSC Mechanical Engineering optional syllabus for last-minute revision.

Booklist for UPSC Mechanical Engineering Optional Syllabus

A wide range of UPSC Mechanical Engineering books are available to prepare the UPSC Mechanical Engineering optional subject. Furthermore, one must pick the right books to get a firm grip on the foundation. This will help them to understand the advanced chapters prescribed in the UPSC Mechanical Engineering Optional Syllabus. Some of the best UPSC Mechanical Engineering Optional books are as follows.

Thermodynamics by R Yadav

Heat Transfer by Gupta Prakash

Heat Conversion by Arora and Kundwar

Theory of Mechanics by S S Rattan

Principles of Manufacturing Material & Process by Campbell

Theory of Mechanism and Mechanics by Jagdish Lal

Heat and Mass Transfer by R. Yadav

Fundamentals of Classed Thermodynamics by Van Wylen

Related Articles,