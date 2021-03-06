UPSC NDA Final Result 2021 OUT @upsc.gov.in, 533 Qualified, Download Roll Number Wise NDA & NA 1 2020 Final Result Here

UPSC NDA Final Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC NDA Final Result 2021 on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the NDA & NA 1 2020 Exam can download the final result through the official website of UPSC.

According to the final result, a merit list of 533 selected candidates has been uploaded on the official website on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 6th September 2020 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 145th Course and Naval Academy for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

UPSC NDA Final Result 2021 is provisional subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066. The candidates can download the final result by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on Final Result - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020 flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl + F and download the final result. Download UPSC NDA Final Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC NDA Final Result 2021

Official Website

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Candidates can directly download UPSC NDA Final Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.