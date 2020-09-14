Declared - UPSC NDA 2 Final Result 2019 out @upsc.gov.in, Check NDA & NA 2 2019 Roll Number & Name Wise Final List Here

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2019: Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2019 on its website. Candidates appeared in the UPSC NDA & NA 2 2019 Exam can check the list of selected candidates on the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA & NA 2 2019 Exam was conducted on 17 November 2019 at various exam centre. According to the result, 662 candidates have been selected for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The commission has uploaded UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2019 at upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

According to the result, Aditya Arya has secured rank first while Bade Maheer Sathwik Naidu and Chithuluri Praneeth has secured second and third rank respectively.

All candidates should note that the candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC.

In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarter at the address given above.

How to check UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2019?

Visit the UPSC Website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2019flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Then, a PDF will open. Candidates can check Name and Roll Number Wise UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2019in the PDF.

Candidates are advised to contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours on any working day for any assistance. Candidates can directly download UPSC NDA & NA 2 Final Result 2019 by clicking on the provided link.