UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020 Postponed (Confirmed): New Exam Dates To Be Announced On May 20 - Check Official Updates!

UPSC Prelims 2020 Likely To Be Postponed: New Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon

With the lockdown extended for another two weeks, the UPSC has cleared the clouds over the postponement of the UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam 2020. The new exam date will be announced on May 20, 2020.

As per the UPSC Exam calendar, the Civil Service (Prelims) exam 2020 was scheduled for 31st May 2020. However, with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, it would be difficult to conduct the exam on a pan India basis with more than 9 lakh candidates to take the exam. Many states have extended the lockdown period till May end. In a situation like this, it would be strenuous to conduct the exam on the due date.

The exam centers allotted to the candidates are decided on said criteria and if the number of applicants from a particular area exceeds the capacity, the candidates are allotted exam centers in another city.

Also, as the lockdown situation has forced many candidates to travel back to their hometown it had been difficult for them to commute to their exam centers. With transportation facilities in the country still at halt till May 17, the candidates stuck in different cities would need time to travel to their exam centers.

Addressing this concern Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated “UPSC & SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place. We will take a call after May 3 & reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach to their designated examination centers”

Hence it is expected that the UPSC will reschedule the exam date for sometime next month for the convenience of the candidates.

Last month is a Press Release, UPSC clarified that “Dates for the Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced. Any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC.”





