UPSC Recruitment 2020 Interview Postponed due to Coronavirus Lockdown, Download UPSC Interview PDF @upcs.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Interview: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the interview date for the recruitment of various posts such as Scientist B, Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, Administrative Officer, Assistant Executive Engineer(Civil), Deputy Director,Instrumentation Engineer, Additional Assistant Director and Admin Officer. In view of the Government's declaration of 21 days Nationwide Lockdown due to Coronavirus (COVID), UPSC has decided to deferred the interview till further intimation.

UPSC Recruitment Interview Postponed Notice

UPSC Scientist B (Jr. Geophysicist) in Central Ground Water Board under Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Interview was scheduled on 30 and 31 March 2020

UPSC Assistant Professor (Applied Art) in GNCTD Interview was scheduled on 01 April 2020.

Interview for the post of Assistant Director (CPDO) in Department of Animal Husbandry, M/o Fishries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Administrative Officer in M/o Agriculture was scheduled 03 March 2020.

UPSC Assistant Professor (Painting) in GNCTD Interview was scheduled on 26 and 27 March 2020

UPSC Interview for the post of Instrumentation Engineer and Addl. Asstt. Dir. (Safety Mech.) was scheduled on 30 March and 31 March respectively.

The interview for the post of Nautical Surveyor cum Dy. Director General is scheduled on 07 April and for the post of Admn. Officer (BRO) in M/o Defence on 15 and 16 April 2020.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website i.e. upsc.gov.in for UPSC Recruitment 2020 Latest Updates