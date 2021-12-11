UPSC Recruitment 2021 for Sub Divisional Engineer Posts, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification for Sub Divisional Engineer Posts. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) in the office of the Chief Engineer-Cum-Special Secretary (Engineering), Union Territory, Chandigarh, Engineering Department, Chandigarh Administration. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 December 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 December 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Sub Divisional Engineer - 6 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 35 years

Download UPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

UPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 15600-39100/-(PB-3) + Rs. 5400/-(Grade Pay)

UPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of shortlisting of the applications and interview.

How to apply for UPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 December 2021. Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2021 Application Fee