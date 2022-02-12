UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out): Apply Online for Various Vacancies @upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring Assistant Professor, Stores Officer and Assistant Mineral Economist post on its official website @upsc.gov.in. Check how to apply online for UPSC Recruitment 2022 application process, eligibility criteria, and other details below here.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the latest notification for the recruitment of various posts such as Assistant Professor, Stores Officer, and Assistant Mineral Economist in the employment newspaper and on the official website - upsc.gov.in.

Candidates interested in UPSC Vacancy 2022 can submit the online application latest by 03 March 2022. The Candidates can apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Notification Download

UPSC Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 03 March 2021

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor (History), Integrated Headquarters (Directorate of Civilian Personnel), Ministry of Defence (Navy) - 1 Post

Stores Officer, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Defence Research and Development, Ministry of Defence - 11 (SC-01, OBC-02, EWS-01, UR-07) (PwBD-01)

Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence), Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines - 14 (SC-02, OBC-03, EWS-01, UR-08) (PwBD-04)

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda), Agad Tantra evum Vidhi Vaidyak, Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 1 (UR-01).

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda), Dravya Guna, Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 1 (UR-01)

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda), Prasuti Tantra evum Stri Roga, Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 2 (SC-01, UR-01)

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda), Ras Shastra evum Bhaishajya Kalpana, Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 2 (OBC-01, UR-01)

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda), Shalakya Tantra, Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 1 (OBC-01)

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Assistant Professor, Stores Officer and Assistant Mineral Economis Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor - Good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level in History from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University and cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC/CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET. Candidates with PhD Degree (awarded in accordance with the University Grant Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for award of PhD degree) Regulation 2009 are exempted from the requirement of NET/SLET/SET. NET/SET/SLET shall not be required for such Masters Programmes in discipline for which NET/SET/SLET is not conducted.

Stores Officer - Degree of a recognized university. (B) EXPERIENCE: Three years’ experience in a Government or semi-Government organization or in a private concern of repute in indenting purchases maintenance of technical Stores or accounts.

AME - Master’s Degree in Applied Geology or Geology or Economics or Bachelors Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.3 years’ experience in the field of mineral economics.

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) - Degree in Ayurveda Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognized under Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. A post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the schedule of Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970.

Age Limit:

Assistant Professor (History) - 35 years

Stores Officer - 30 years

Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence) - 35 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Agad Tantra evum Vidhi Vaidyak - 45 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Dravya Guna - 45 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Prasuti Tantra evum Stri Roga - 45 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Ras Shastra evum Bhaishajya Kalpana - 45 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Shalakya Tantra - 48 years

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 03 March 2022:

Visit UPSC Online Website Click on 'ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS विभिन्न पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन भर्ती आवेदन (ओ.आर.ए.)' Now, click on 'Apply Now' Read all important instructions and register for the posts After registration, login into your account and fill details After submitting the Online Recruitment Application (ORA), take out a print out of the finally submitted Online Recruitment Application.

Application Fee:

Rs. 25/- ( No Fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates)