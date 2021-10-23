UPSC Recruitment Notification 2021 for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts Released @upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring 60+ Assistant Professor, Senior Scientific Officer, Assistant Defence Estates, Assistant Director & Medical Officer. Check Details Here.

UPSC Recruitment Notification 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) Link for selection to the post of Assistant Professor, Senior Scientific Officer, Assistant Defence Estates, Assistant Director & Medical Officer, on its website upsc.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their online application 11 November 2021 on UPSC Online website i.e. on upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Notification is published in the employment newspaper dated 23 October to 29 October 2021.

The candidates shouldo go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published in the notification before applying.

Important Dates

Last Date of UPSC Online Application Submission - 11 November 2021

Last Date of submitting hard-copy of Application - 12 November 2021

UPSC Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor (Mechatronics) in Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence - 01

Assistant Defence Estates Officer in Defence Estates Organization, Directorate General of Defence Estates, Ministry of Defence - 06

Senior Scientific Officer - 16

Assistant Director - 33

Medical Officer - 08

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor - First class Master’s degree in Mechatronics

ADEO - Degree in Engineering (Civil) from a recognized University or equivalent

Senior Scientific Officer - Engineering Degree in relevant field from a recognized University. Two years’ practical experience

Assistant Director - Master's Degree in relevant field from a recognized university and Three years’ experience

Medical Officer - Degree in Unani of a recognized University or Statutory State Board/Council of equivalent recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 (48 of 1970). Enrolment in State Register or Central Register of Unani

MO Ayurveda - Degree in Ayurveda of a recognized University or Statutory State Board/Council of equivalent recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 (48 of 1970). Enrolment in State Register or Central Register of Ayurveda

Age Limit:

Assistant Professor - 38 years

Assistant Defence Estates - 30 years

Senior Scientific Officer - 35 years

Assistant Director - 35 years

Medical Officer Unani - 38 years

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply online from 11 November 2021 to 12 November 2021 on upsc online website - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php.

UPSC Application Fee: