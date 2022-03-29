UPSC Senior Scientific Assistant Result 2022 Out @upsc.gov.in, Check SSA & Assistant Geophysicist Merit List Here

UPSC Senior Scientific Assistant Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for Senior Scientific Assistant (SSA) and Assistant Geophysicist on its website. Candidates who applied for UPSC Recruitment 2022 can download the list of selected candidates from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 25 vacancies for the exam conducted on 29 & 30 January 2022. The result is available in the form of a PDF. The candidates can download UPSC Senior Scientific Assistant Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC Senior Scientific Assistant Result 2022?

Visit the official website.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ' Written Result: 17 Posts of Assistant Geophysicist in Geological Survey of India/ Written Result: 03 Posts of Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer), Ministry of Defence, Written Result: 05 posts of Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics), Ministry of Defence' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC Senior Scientific Assistant Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates should note that the said result is provisional. Only such candidates who fulfill all the eligibility conditions should be called for Interviews. Candidates can directly download UPSC Result 2022 by clicking on the above link. The marksheets of the unsuccessful candidates will be uploaded only after the conclusion of the recruitment process.