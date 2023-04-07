UPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 146 JE, RO and Others, Check Eligibility & Application Procedure

UPSC has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts including Junior Engineer, Research Officer and others on its official website. Check Eligibility.

UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2022 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts including Research Officer, Assistant Director, Public Prosecutor, Junior Engineer (Civil) and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before April 27, 2023.



Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree in Architecture, Diploma or Degree in Electrical Engineering, Diploma or Degree in Civil Engineering with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application: April 08, 2023

Last date for submission of application: April 27, 2023



UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Total Posts-146

Research Officer (Naturopathy), Ministry of Ayush-01

Research Officer (Yoga), Ministry of Ayush -01

Assistant Director Ministry of Civil Aviation-16

Assistant Director in Serious Fraud Investigation Office-01

Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation-48

Junior Engineer (Civil) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation-58

Junior Engineer (Electrical) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation-20

Assistant Architect in the Office of Chief Architect-01

Educational Qualification

Research Officer (Naturopathy), Ministry of Ayush-Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science Degree of five and a half years duration from a recognized

University or Institute.

Post-graduate Degree in Naturopathy from a recognized University or Institute.

Research Officer (Yoga), Ministry of Ayush -(i) Bachelor Degree in Yoga from a recognized University or Institute.

(ii) Post-graduate Degree in Yoga from a recognized University or Institute

Assistant Director Ministry of Civil Aviation-Degree in law from a recognized university; and (B) EXPERIENCE: Seven years’ working experience of dealing with legal aspects of Civil Aviation.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF



How To Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before April 27, 2023. The process of online application will commence from April 08, 2023. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference, after submitting the online application.