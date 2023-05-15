UPSC Recruitment 2023 For 285 Medical Officer & Others@ upsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility & Application Procedure Here

UPSC has invited online applications for the 285 Medical Officer & Others on its official website. Check UPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released total of 285 various posts in the Employment News (13-19 May) 2023 for various posts including, Medical Officer (GDMO sub-cadre)Senior Farm Manager, Cabin Safety Inspector, Head Librarian, Scientist - ‘B’, Specialist Grade III, Assistant Chemist and others. Out of total 285 positions, 234 are for Medical Officer (GDMO sub-cadre), Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 01, 2023.



Notification Details UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023:

Advt No.: 09/2023

Important Date UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last date for submission of online application for the above posts is June 01, 2023 through Online Recruitment Application (ORA). Last date for complete submission of application is June 02, 2023.

Vacancy Details UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Senior Farm Manager-01

Cabin Safety Inspector -20

Head Librarian-01

Scientist - ‘B’-07

Specialist Grade III-10

Specialist Grade III (Psychiatry)-03

Assistant Chemist -03

Assistant Labour Commissioner-01

Medical Officer (GDMO sub-cadre)-234

General Duty Medical Officer (Homoeopathy)-05

UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Post Name Medical Officer (GDMO sub-cadre) and others Vacancies 285 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application May 13, 2023 Last Date for Online Application June 01, 2023. Mode of Apply Online Advt No. 09/2023 Official Website https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Eligibility Criteria UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Farm Manager-M.Sc. in Horticulture or Agriculture with specialization in Horticulture from a recognized University or Institute.

Cabin Safety Inspector -Passed 10+2 from a recognised Board

Head Librarian-Degree of a recognized University. (ii) Degree or equivalent diploma in Library Science from a recognized University or Institution

Scientist - ‘B’- Masters Degree in Zoology from a recognized University.

Specialist Grade III- A recognized MBBS degree qualification

included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than

licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). (ii) Post-graduate Degree or Diploma in the concerned Speciality or Superspeciality mentioned in Section-A or Section-B in Schedule VI i.e., Master of Surgery (Ophthalmology); or Doctor of Medicine (Ophthalmology); or Diplomate National Board (Ophthalmology) or Post Graduate Diploma in Ophthalmology; or Post Graduate Diploma in Ophthalmic Medicine and Surgery.

Medical Officer (GDMO sub-cadre)- A recognized MBBS qualification included in the First or Second Schedule (Other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holder of Educational Qualification included in part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. (ii) Completion of compulsory rotating internship candidates who may not have completed rotating internship shall be eligible to appear for the

written examination provided that, if selected, they shall have satisfactorily completed the compulsory internship before appointment

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



How To Apply UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these pots through the Online

Recruitment Application (ORA) system after visiting on the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before June 01, 2023.