UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Veterinary Officer/Specialist and Others, Check Eligibility, How To Apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online application for the 43 Veterinary Officer and other posts on its official website. Check UPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2022 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the 43 various posts in the Employment News (24 September to 30 September 2022). Vacancies are available for various posts including Assistant Professor, Specialist Grade III, Prosecutor and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 13 October 2022.

Important Dates UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 13 October 2022

Vacancy Details UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2022

Prosecutor in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO)-12

Specialist Grade III (General Medicine)-28

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda)-01

Assistant Professor (Unani)-01

Veterinary Officer -10

Eligibility Criteria UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Prosecutor in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO)-

(i) Graduate in any discipline plus bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute; OR

(ii) Integrated graduate in Law (five years duration) from a recognized University or Institute.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for detail of the educational qualification of the posts.

Veterinary Officer

(i) A recognized Veterinary qualification included in the first schedule or second schedule of the

Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1982 (Number 52 of 1984). (ii) Should be registered with the

State Veterinary Council or Indian Veterinary Council.

How to Apply UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2022

Candidates can apply online through on the Online

Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before 13 October 2022.