UPSESSB PGT 2021 Interview Admit Card Released for Various Vacancies, Download @upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

UPSESSB PGT 2021 Interview Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the interview call letter for recruitment to the various post of PGT in various colleges. The candidates who have successfully qualified in the written test can now download their call letters through the official website of UPSESSB.i.e.upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

The link to submit college preference choice and admit card download is available on the official website. The candidates are required to download UPSESSB PGT 2021 Interview Admit Card followed by the instructions given below.

How to Download UPSESSB PGT 2021 Interview Admit Card?

Visit the official website of UPSESSB.i.e.upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to submit college preference choice and download Interview Letter for PGT-Examination 2021’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Now, Read all instructions carefully and enter your roll number & verification code. After that click on the 'SEND OTP' button. An OTP of 06 digits will be sent on the registered mobile number and email of the candidate After verification, the home page of the candidate will be displayed, which will have different types of segments. The candidates can go in to admit card download link. Download UPSESSB PGT 2021 Interview Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSESSB PGT 2021 Interview Admit Card

In case, any candidate has forgotten his roll number, they may check their roll number through the link given on the official website.

Before downloading the interview letter, it is mandatory for the candidate to select the options and upload the documents to be attached to the portal. After completing this process, candidates can download their interview letter and merit list. It should be ensured by the candidate that he/she has taken a printout of the priority number list and uploaded records and kept it safe with him/her.

During the record-verification at the time of the interview, the candidate will have to submit his/her preference number list and self-attested copies of the uploaded records to the board, only after that the record verification of the candidates will be done. The candidates whose verification will be done successfully will be able to appear in the further process for the interview.