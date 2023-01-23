UPSRTC Recruitment 2023: Notification OUT for 625 Conductor, Posts, Online Application, Eligibility & More

UPSRTC Conductor Recruitment has been announced by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation today i.e., 23rd January 2023. Candidates can apply for the UPSRTC Recruitment 2023 online from the official website of UPSRTC i.e., https://upsrtc.up.gov.in

As many as 625 vacancies have been announced by UPSRTC for the post of conductor. The application process has started and the last date to apply for UPSRTC Conductor Recruitment is 28th January 2023.

The minimum age limit to apply for UPSRTC Recruitment 2023 is between 18-5 years. It varies from district to district. Similarly the maximum age limit to apply is between 40-45 years which is variable as per the districts.

Candidates can refer to the official notification available on the official website of UPSRTC for more detailed information.

Candidates who wish to seek further information can check the eligibility, selection criteria, exam details, and application process below.

UPSRTC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be aware of the eligibility criteria before applying for the examination.

The applicant must have passed class 12th from any recognized board in India.

The candidate must be holding a CCC certificate.

How to Apply for UPSRTC Conductor Recruitment Online?

Firstly, the applicants have to go to the official website of UPSRTC i.e., https://upsrtc.up.gov.in

There will be a link that appears as an ‘online application’ on the homepage.

Click on the link and enter all the mandatory details such as educational and personal.

Upload the passport sized photograph and scanned signatures and then preview the application form.

After previewing, click on submit and then take a print out of the application form.

The last date to apply for UPSRTC Recruitment 2023 is 28th January. Candidates must ensure that they fill the application form before the deadline. The applicants must also see that there is no error while submitting the application form.