UPSSSC Admit Card 2021 OUT @upsssc.gov.in: Download Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) PET Call Letter 2016 Here

UPSSSC Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow has released the Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) PET Call Letter 2016 at its website. All such candidates who are going to appear in UPSSSC Excise Constable PET 2016-21 can download their call letter through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) PET 2016-21 is scheduled to be held from 16 to 20 March 2021. The admit cards for Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) (Advt No. 9 (2)/ 2016) can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.upsssc.gov.in. Click on the link reads ‘Click here to download your physical exam admit card under the advt. 9 (02)/2016. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, enter verification code and click on download admit card. The UPSSSC Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) PET Call Letter2016 will be displayed on the screen. The candidates can download Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) PET Call Letter2016 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSSSC Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) PET Call Letter 2016 Link

Around 4902 candidates will participate in the Physical Efficiency Test which is scheduled to be held at Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Gudamba, Kursi Road, Lucknow. All candidates are advised to read all instructions given on the admit card and appear for the PET on the schedule date along with identity card and admit card. Candidates can directly download UPSSSC Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) PET Call Letter 2016 by clicking on the above link. This drive is being done to recruit 405 vacancies of Excise Constable Posts.