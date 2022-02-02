UPSSSC Junior Asst DV Admit Card 2022 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has uploaded the admit card of Document Verification for the Junior Assistant on its official website- upsssc.gov.in. Check process to download.

UPSSSC Jr Assistant DV Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has uploaded the admit card of Document Verification for the post of Junior Assistant (JA) against Advt No-04-Exam/2019. Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the Junior Assistant post from 08 February 2022 onward.

All such candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Junior Assistant posts can download UPSSSC Jr Assistant DV Admit Card 2022from the official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

How to Download UPSSSC Jr Assistant DV Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Go to official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in Click on the link - 'Click here to download your Document Verification Letter Under the advertisement 04-Exam/2019.' A new window will be opened enter 'Candidate Registration No', Date of Birth, Enter Verification Code and select 'Gender' Download UPSSSC Jr Assistant DV Admit Card 2022 and save the same for future reference.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is set to conduct the Document Verification for the post of Junior Assistant (JA) from 08 February 2022 to 30 April 2022.

A total of 6405 candidates have qualified for the document verification round for the Junior Assistant (JA) post.