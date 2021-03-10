JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

UPSSSC ASO Exam Date 2021 Out: Check Admit Card Updates, Exam Pattern Here, Download ARO Notice @upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection (UPSSSC) has released the exam date for the post of Assistant Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO) on its official website - upsssc.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card, Exam Pattern Here

Created On: Mar 10, 2021 20:07 IST
UPSSSC ASO Exam Date

UPSSSC ASO Exam Date 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection (UPSSSC) has released the exam date for the post of Assistant Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO) on its official website - upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC ASO Exam is scheduled to be held on 08 May 2021 (Sunday).

UPSSSC ASO Exam Notice

UPSSSC ASO Admit Card

UPSSSC will also upload the admit card for the said posts on its official website. UPSSSC ASO Admit Card is expected to be released in the month of April 2021. Candidates can download UPSSSC ASO ARSO Admit Card, once released using their registration number and date of birth.

UPSSSC ASO Exam Pattern

There will be 120 questions on:

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

General Hindi

30

30

2 Hours

General Knowledge/General Studies

30

30

Techniques of Statistical Analysis

30

30

Commerce/Economics/Mathematics/Statistics or Mathematical Statistics

30

30

Total

120

120 Marks

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks per question.

The online process for UPSSSC ASO ARO Recruitment 2019 was started on 19 September 2020. The last date was application was 09 October 2019. A total of 904 vacancies were notified of which 623 vacancies are for Assistant Research Officer (ARO) and 281 vacancies for Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO).

