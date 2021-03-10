UPSSSC ASO Exam Date 2021 Out: Check Admit Card Updates, Exam Pattern Here, Download ARO Notice @upsssc.gov.in
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection (UPSSSC) has released the exam date for the post of Assistant Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO) on its official website - upsssc.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card, Exam Pattern Here
UPSSSC ASO Exam Date 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection (UPSSSC) has released the exam date for the post of Assistant Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO) on its official website - upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC ASO Exam is scheduled to be held on 08 May 2021 (Sunday).
UPSSSC ASO Admit Card
UPSSSC will also upload the admit card for the said posts on its official website. UPSSSC ASO Admit Card is expected to be released in the month of April 2021. Candidates can download UPSSSC ASO ARSO Admit Card, once released using their registration number and date of birth.
UPSSSC ASO Exam Pattern
There will be 120 questions on:
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
General Hindi
|
30
|
30
|
2 Hours
|
General Knowledge/General Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Techniques of Statistical Analysis
|
30
|
30
|
Commerce/Economics/Mathematics/Statistics or Mathematical Statistics
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
120
|
120 Marks
There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks per question.
The online process for UPSSSC ASO ARO Recruitment 2019 was started on 19 September 2020. The last date was application was 09 October 2019. A total of 904 vacancies were notified of which 623 vacancies are for Assistant Research Officer (ARO) and 281 vacancies for Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO).