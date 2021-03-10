UPSSSC ASO Exam Date 2021 Out: Check Admit Card Updates, Exam Pattern Here, Download ARO Notice @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC ASO Exam Date 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection (UPSSSC) has released the exam date for the post of Assistant Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO) on its official website - upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC ASO Exam is scheduled to be held on 08 May 2021 (Sunday).

UPSSSC ASO Exam Notice



UPSSSC ASO Admit Card

UPSSSC will also upload the admit card for the said posts on its official website. UPSSSC ASO Admit Card is expected to be released in the month of April 2021. Candidates can download UPSSSC ASO ARSO Admit Card, once released using their registration number and date of birth.

UPSSSC ASO Exam Pattern

There will be 120 questions on:

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Time General Hindi 30 30 2 Hours General Knowledge/General Studies 30 30 Techniques of Statistical Analysis 30 30 Commerce/Economics/Mathematics/Statistics or Mathematical Statistics 30 30 Total 120 120 Marks

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks per question.

The online process for UPSSSC ASO ARO Recruitment 2019 was started on 19 September 2020. The last date was application was 09 October 2019. A total of 904 vacancies were notified of which 623 vacancies are for Assistant Research Officer (ARO) and 281 vacancies for Assistant Statistics officer (ASRO).