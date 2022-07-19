UPSSSC Answer Key 2022 (Released) for Lower/Upper Class Assistant & Others @upsssc.gov.in, Raise Objection Till July 24

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released answer key for the post of Lower/Upper Class Assistant and others on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSSSC Answer Key 2022 : Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released answer key for the post of Lower/Upper Class Assistant, Supply Inspector and Assistant Boring Technician on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the answer key for the above posts from the official website-upsssc.gov.in.

Commission has conducted the written exam for the post of Lower/Upper Class Assistant and Supply Inspector post on 17 July 2022. Exam for the Assistant Boring Technician posts on 03 July 2022.

Now Commission has uploaded the answer key for both the exams for the above mentioned posts on its official website. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the above posts should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key with the link given on the official website. Last date for submission of objections is 24 July 2022.

Link to Raise Objections/Answer Key for Lower/Upper Class Assistant, Supply Inspector Posts



Link to Raise Objections/Answer Key for Assistant Boring Technician Post







How to Download UPSSSC Answer Key 2022 Check Steps