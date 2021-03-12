UPSSSC DV Admit Card 2021 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Download Yuva Kalyan Adhikari Vyayam Parishikshak DV 2018 Call Letter Here

UPSSSC DV Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Collection (UPSSSC) has released the document verification call letter for recruitment to the post of Yuva Kalyan, Adhikari Vyayam Parishikshak against the advertisement number 01-Exam/2018. Candidates who have qualified in PET and now can appear for the document verification round. The admit cards for the aforesaid exam can be downloaded through upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Yuva Kalyan Adhikari Vyayam Parishikshak 2018-2021 Document Verification Round is scheduled to be held on 22 March 2021. The admit cards for the exam have been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can download UPSSSC Yuva Kalyan Adhikari Vyayam Parishikshak Call Letter by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download UPSSSC Yuva Kalyan Adhikari Vyayam Parishikshak?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upsssc.gov.in. Click on the link reads ‘Click here to download your document verification letter under the advt. 01-exam/2018. Enter Registration Number, DOB, Gender, Captcha Code and click on the Download Document Verification Letter. Then, UPSSSC Yuva Kalyan Adhikari Vyayam Parishikshak Admit Card will be displayed. Download UPSSSC Yuva Kalyan Adhikari Vyayam Parishikshak Admit Card and save it for future reference.

UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Released for Vikas Dal Adhikari, Exercise Trainer Recruitment 2018 @upsssc.gov.in

The commission had uploaded the UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Released for Vikas Dal Adhikari, Exercise Trainer Recruitment 2018 on 9 March 2021. Candidates who have yet not checked their result can check the merit list on the official website. The link of the result can be accessed by clicking on the above link.

This drive is being done to recruit 694 vacancies out of which 42 vacancies are for Exercise Trainer (Vyayam Parikshak) and 652 are for Development Team Officer (Vikas Dal Adhikari). The candidates appearing for document verification are advised to carry a hard copy of the admit card and required documents during the interview.