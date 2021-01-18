UPSSSC PET Date 2021 for Excise Constable Post Released @upsssc.gov.in, Check Details Here
UPSSSC Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) PET Date 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) on its official websites. All those candidates who have qualified in the screening test for Excise Constable pos can check the UPSSSC Aabkari Sipahi PET Date 2021 from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission -upsssc.gov.in.
As per the short notification released, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will conduct the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) post from 16 February 2021 onwards. A total of 4902 candidates are qualified in the screening test conducted by commission earlier.
Now candidates qualified in the screening test for Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as per the selection process for the post. Candidates will have to undergo the Physical Measurement Test/Physical Efficiency Test for which commission will upload the details schedule on its official website. Candidates are advised to visit on the official website regularly for further updates in this regards.
Candidates qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) can check the UPSSSC PET Date 2021 available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for UPSSSC PET Date 2021 for Excise Constable Post
How to Download: UPSSSC PET Date 2021 for Excise Constable Post
- Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission i.e. upsssc.gov.in.
- Visit to the View ALL News & Alerts section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link UPSSSC PET Date 2021 for Excise Constable Post on the Home Page.
You will get the PDF of the PET Date 2021.
- Candidates should take Print out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
