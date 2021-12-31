UPSSSC Health Worker Exam Date 2021-22 Announced @upsssc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Update

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the Female Health Worker post on its official website -upsssc.gov.in. Check update here.

UPSSSC Health Worker Exam Date 2021-22: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the Female Health Worker post. All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Female Health Worker post against advertisement no.02/Exam/2021 can check the mains exam schedule notice available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) i.e.-upsssc.gov.in.

You can download the UPSSSC Health Worker Exam Date 2021-22 after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPSSSC Health Worker Exam Date 2021-22 Steps Here

Visit the official portal of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission -upsssc.gov.in Click on the link given ‘30/12/2021 विज्ञा0सं0-02-परीक्षा/2021, स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता (महिला) मुख्य परीक्षा ’ on the home page. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of UPSSSC Health Worker Exam Date 2021-22. Download and save the UPSSSC Health Worker Exam Date 2021-22 for your future reference. However, you can download the UPSSSC Health Worker Exam Date 2021-22 directly with the link given below.

As per the short notice released, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conduct the mains exam for Female Health Worker post against advertisement no.02/Exam/2021 on 06 February 2022 (Sunday).

Candidates qualified in the PET for Female Health Worker post will appear in the mains exam as per selection process for the Female Health Worker post.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the Admit Card for the mains exam round for Female Health Worker post in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for latest update in this regard,