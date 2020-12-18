UPSSSC Homeopathic Pharmacist Result 2020 Out @upsssc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates/Cut off Marks

UPSSSC Homeopathic Pharmacist Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the Homeopathic Pharmacist Bhesijik General Recruitment Competitive Examination -02-Exam/2019 result on its website. All such candidates appeared for UPSSC Homeopathic Pharmacist Exam can check their result and cutoff marks through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e.upssc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, a total of 420 candidates have been qualified for the Homeopathic Pharmacist Bhesijik General Recruitment Competitive Examination -02-Exam/2019.

Commission will release the details of the marks obtained by the candidates for Homeopathic Pharmacist Bhesijik General Recruitment Competitive Examination post in due course on its official website. Commission has also released the details category wise cut off marks for the Homeopathic Pharmacist post on its official website.

All such candidates appeared for the Document Verification round for the Homeopathic Pharmacist post against advertisement number 02- Exam/2019 can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

