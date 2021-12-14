Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSSSC JE Admit Card 2016 Out @upsssc.gov.in, Combined Junior Engineer Exam on 19 Dec 2021

UPSSSC JE Admit Card 2016 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Check Download Link Below.

Created On: Dec 14, 2021 17:42 IST
UPSSSC JE Admit Card 2016
UPSSSC JE Admit Card 2016

UPSSSC JE Admit Card 2016: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Lucknow has, finally, uploaded the admit card of Combined Junior Engineer and Deputy Architect (General Selection) Competitive Examination-2016 which will be conducted on 19 December 2021 (Sunday). Candidates who are appearing in UP JE Exam can download UPSSSC Admit Card from today i.e. 14 December 2021. UPSSSC JE Admit Card Link is available on the official website (upsssc.gov.in) and just below.

UPSSSC JE Admit Card Download Link

The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 5 PM.

How to Download UPSSSC JE Admit Card 2016 ?

Step - 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC -

Step -2: Click on the link ‘14/12/2021 . Click here to Download your Admit Card Under the Advt.-28-Exam/2016.
Visible upto : 19/12/2021,U.P'

Step -3: A new link will be opened where you need to provide your Registration No, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) , Select ‘Gender’ and enter Verification Code :  

Step 4: Download UPSSSC JE Admit Card 2021

Step 5: Take a print out and bring it at the exam centre

UPSSSC JE Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in two parts as follow:

Paper Subject No. of Questions Marks Time
Paper 1 General Hindi and English 50 100 2 hours
General Intelligence, GK and Computer Knowledge 100 400
Paper 2 Questions related to Civil Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, semantic, thermal engineering, Irrigation engineering and flood machine and machinery, architect 125 500 2 hours
Total 275 1000  

There will be negative marking of 1/4 marks.

UPSSSC had invited online applications for recruitment of 489 posts of Junior Engineer in Civil / Electrical / Mechanical, Deputy Architect and Technical Assistant Mechanical/ Electrical under various departments of UP such as  Irrigation and Water Resources, Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board  Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Corporation Limited Lucknow and Department of Ground water.

FAQ

How to Download UPSSSC JE 2016 Admit Card Download Link ?

The candidates can download the admit card from the official website of UPSSSC.

What is UPSSSC JE Exam Date ?

19 Dec 2021
