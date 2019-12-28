UPSSSC Jr Assistant Exam Call Letter 2019 Released @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Exam Call Letter 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Admit card for UPSSSC Jr Assistant Written Exam 2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Junior Assistant Posts, can download their admit card from the official website http://upsssc.gov.in.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is all set to conduct the Junior Assistant Posts Written Exam on 04 January 2020 in 16 Janpads of the State. Exam will be conducted in two sittings-Mornings Shift from 10 a.m to 11.30 a.m and Second Shift from 3 p.m to 4.30 p.m.

Candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download their admit card from the official website from 27 December 2019.

Candidates can download their UPSSSC Jr Assistant & Clerk Skill Test Exam Call Letter from the official website with the providing their login credentials on the official website.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had released the notification for recruitment of 1403 Junior Assistant Posts in various department of the state under advertisement no-04/Exam/2019.



UPSSSC Jr Assistant Exam Call Letter 2019 Download Process

Visit the official website: http://upsssc.gov.in

Click on the link-Click here to download your Written Exam Admit Card for the Post of Junior Assistant Under the Advt.-04-Exam/201 given on the home page.

Enter your credentials like your roll number, Date of Birth and other on the appropriate place on the website.

After clicking the submit button, you will get your admit card.

You should keep printout of the copy of admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for latest updates regarding Jr Assistant posts.